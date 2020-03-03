LAKE CHARLES — Madison Prep struggled to gain offensive rhythm and composure early, leading to a slow start it could not recover from in a 41-32 loss against Mansfield a Class 3A semifinal at Burton Coliseum.
The Chargers (21-14) scored just 14 points over the first three quarters and led only once in the game, at 4-2 early in the first quarter. Mansfield (26-5) wasn’t much better early on, scoring just eight points in the first quarter, but outscored the Chargers by seven in the second quarter and by eight in the third to pull away.
The Chargers made a run in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 straight points to get within 38-26 with two minutes left, but Mansfield got a basket by Jaleal Samuels and a free throw from Cierra Taylor on the next two possessions to regain control of the game.
“We played hard, we started slow then played well at the end,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “We missed a lot of assignments early, then ran out of time at the end. We waited too long to get it going. We are young. Eight sophomores and they need to start thinking about next year right now.”
Hayes said his young team was not ready to compete.
“A lot of the kids were just happy to be here,” he said. “Sometimes being happy to be here isn't enough. It was their first time in this environment, maybe next year they will be more prepared. We have to start on next year right now, get our minds on what we need to do for next year.”
Madison Prep guard Aynessia Bell said the team didn't have the proper attitude.
“I think we were glad to be here, that is what we were worried about, and we were not ready for the competition,” she said. “We had that slow start and we were not listening to coach Haynes. We were doing what we wanted to do. It got better in the fourth quarter, we started listening to what he was saying and started applying pressure the way he wanted us to.”
Bell and Allasia Washington scored nine points each to lead Madison Prep.
Mansfield outrebounded Madison Prep 50-24 overall and 27-7 on the offensive end.
“They had size, but we had quickness and were physical and I think that gave them problems,” Mansfield coach Kendra Jones said.
ShaKahia Warmsley and Peyton Peoples each scored 11 to lead Mansfield.