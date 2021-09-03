Port Allen looked to tie the Sugar Cane Classic series at 25 wins apiece Friday evening, but cross-parish rival Brusly had other plans.
After a scoreless first half, Brusly scored 16 points in the third quarter on the way to a 23-12 win over Port Allen in the 50th anniversary of the Sugar Cane Classic at Guy Otwell Stadium.
How it was won
Both defenses thrived while offense was hard to come by in the first half. Less than three minutes into the third quarter, Brusly’s defense scored the game’s first points when Huey Johnson picked off Jeremiah Dehon’s pass and took it 23 yards for a score. Sammy Daquano’s 2-point conversion run gave the Panthers an 8-0 advantage.
Port Allen responded three minutes later when Dehon connected with Stephen Springer on a 65-yard touchdown pass.
The Pelicans tried to even things up, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
On the next Brusly possession, Ryder Rabalais found a seam up the middle and broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion made it 16-6 with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Facing a fourth down inside their 5-yard line, there was a miscommunication on a punt attempt. It resulted in Brusly taking over at the Port Allen 2-yard line.
Two plays later, Rabalais punched it in from 2 yards out to put the game essentially out of reach.
Port Allen added a touchdown late in the fourth on Landon Jones’ 12-yard run.
Player of the game
Ryder Rabalais, Brusly
The senior rushed for 127 yards on 15 attempts with two scores. His 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Brusly a 10-point advantage.
They said it
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler
“We knew coming in we were blessed to be playing tonight. They’re a whole lot of players and coaches who are missing out tonight and hopefully some of them had a chance to come out and watch this game and get a little break from what’s going on. It was important for our community, our schools and our kids to come out and compete tonight.”
Port Allen coach Don Gibson
“I’m proud of my kids. We fought our butts off. I have to give credit to Brusly. Hoff does a great job. They came out with the win. We had our chances. When we have opportunities to score when we’re in the red zone, we have to capitalize off them. They had a little more depth and it showed at times but overall, I want to say congratulations to Hoff. I’m proud of my kids we’ll come back, and we’ll learn from this.”