There’s no underdog mentality with No. 14 Ascension Christian despite being the highest remaining seed left on the Division IV baseball playoff bracket.
The Lions showed they belong after ending the regular season 19-8 while playing in one of the state's toughest district, 6-1A, along with No. 2 seed Ascension Catholic and fourth-seeded St. John. ACH cemented its status among the top teams by sweeping No. 3 Covenant Christian in a regional best-of-three series behind stellar performances from seniors Nic Montalbano and Hunter Jacobs.
Ascension Christian came back to win games one and two after being down two runs late and four runs early, respectively. The two comebacks were the eighth and ninth such wins on year, and first-year head coach Nick Scelfo said his team has been resilient iall season.
Scelfo feels his team a developed a mental toughness, and it is something the players lean on to grind it out in difficult situations whether they’re ahead or behind.
“Our kids are confident in their skills and talents and know the other team has to get us out 21 times before we’re done scoring,” Scelfo said. “When they break it down like that, they never feel like they’re out of any game.”
The toughness and confidence shown combined with Ascension Christian’s talent have put the Lions in the quarterfinals for the second time in school history. They travel to face No. 6 Opelousas Christian (23-11), and Scelfo believes them to be one of, if not the best, six seed in all of LHSAA regardless of classification.
That’s how these things work this time of year. Beat one of the best teams twice in one weekend? Great, now do it again against a team just as tough if not tougher.
However, the Ascension Christian players believe themselves to be an equal to the challenge, especially in a best-of-three series. They know it takes consistency on the mound and at the plate, and they have a little bit of both in Nic Montalbano and Jacobs to go along with three other seniors — Sal Montalbano, Tyler Cambre and Tristian Trahan.
Nic Montalbano has 43 RBIs on a .606 batting average and a 2.56 ERA in 41 innings pitched. Jacobs ERA sits at 2.49 over 25 innings pitched, and at the plate he has a .321 average and 25 RBIs.
“Someone is going to have to beat us two times in a weekend, and we feel like we’re deep enough both on the mound and offensively to hang with anyone in the state in a three game set.”
View them as underdogs or comeback kids, the title and descriptions do not matter. They Lions believe they can win big.