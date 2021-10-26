Girls
50-yard freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 26.01. 2, Alexa Bennett, Episcopal, 26.21. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 26.61.
100 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 55.91. 2, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge High, 56.54. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopalm 57.04.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 2:02.26. 2, CeCe Werth, St. Joseph’s, 2:03.53. 3, Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s, 2:06.25.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, St. Joseph’s, 5:20.34. 2, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 5:23.25. 3, Caroline Roberts, St. Joseph’s, 5:43.82.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:00.18. 2, Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.79. 3, Lyla Roper, St. Joseph’s, 1:06.88.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Oubre, St. Joseph’s, 1:11.15. 2, Ava Osterdorf, St. Amant, 1:13.47. 3, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 1:16.73.
100 butterfly: 1, Kate Fawley, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.98. 2, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.24. 3, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge High, 1:04.33.
200 individual medley: 1, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge High, 2:17.49. 2, Madeline Oubre, St. Joseph’s, 2:22.19. 3, Libby Wilkinson, St, Amant, 2:23.24.
200 medley relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 2:00.16. 2, Episcopal 2:00.97. 3, St. Amant 2:02.64.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 1:45.97. 2, St. Joseph’s 1:47.06. 3, St. Amant 1:55.79.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 3:55.03. 2, St. Joseph’s 3:55.67. 3, Baton Rouge High 4:02.40.
Boys
50 freestyle: 1, Tiago Faleiros, Dunham, 22.66. 2, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 22.81. 3, Sammy Smith, Catholic, 22.96.
100 freestyle: 1, Owen Rodrigue, University, 49.32. 2, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 49.89. 3, Jackson DeJean, Catholic, 51.13.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:43.08. 2, Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:48.96. 3, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:49.21.
500 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, Catholic, 4:55.51. 2, Tomas Galvez, Baton Rouge High, 4:57.11. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge High, 4:57.42.
100 backstroke: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 52.33. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 54.35. 3, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 55.84.
100 breastroke: 1, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:02.56. 2, Jason Ge, Baton Rouge High, 1:02.66. 3, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 1:02.71.
100 butterfly: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 52.07. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 54.86. 3, Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 55.29.
200 IM: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 158.85. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 2:01.80. 3, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 2:02.77.
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:42.19. 2, University 1:44.19. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:44.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:31.76. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:36.81. 3, Dunham 1:36.85.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 3:20.66. 2, Catholic 3:22.35. 3, Baton Rouge High 3:25.72.