All systems were a go for Wednesday’s schedule of high school volleyball contests in the Baton Rouge area as Tropical Storm Gordon makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.
Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials assignment secretary Nedda Taylor said in a 5 p.m. email that only one contest previously postponed, Central at The Dunham School, was removed from the schedule.
Ten matches are set to be played in the BR area.
Three local leaders
Best three out of four? That is how things stack up for local teams as St. Joseph’s Academy and two local boys teams, Catholic High and Episcopal, claimed No. 1 rankings in the first 2018 cross country polls released by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
SJA received all 10 first-place votes in the large schools girls poll. Another local team, 4A St. Michael, was second with 84 points. Catholic (large schools) and Episcopal (small schools) also received all 10 first-place votes in the boys voting. Menard was the top team in the small schools girls poll, with Episcopal grabbing the No. 3 spot.