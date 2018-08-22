East Ascension’s hopes for its first run to the state championship games were snuffed out on Live Oak’s 4-yard line in the Class 5A regional round last November.
The lingering bad vibe since and has fueled enthusiasm for the Spartans’ 2018 campaign. They’re hoping to combine that hunger with size, speed and 13 returning starters to win another district title and roar far beyond that point like a Delta 747.
“All spring, all summer and starting camp we talked about we don’t want that to happen again,” Spartans’ senior quarterback Jason Wakefield said. “We’re working to get better so it doesn’t happen again. No East Ascension team has gotten to the state championship. We want to be the first.”
Those are heady ambitions in the rough-and-tumble District 5-5A, which produced four playoff teams out of six. All four won at least one game and one, Catholic, went all the way, winning the Division I select title against perennial powerhouse John Curtis.
No doubt watching the Bears’ playoff run has provided added inspiration to the East Ascension quest. Catholic lost to the Spartans and finished tied with Dutchtown for third place. Head coach Darnell Lee is not shy about touting his squad being up to the task.
“This one of the best high school teams I’ve been around,” said Lee, starting his 18th season as a coach and third in charge at EA. “It very well could be the EA team that finally breaks through.”
Lee was around the last time a Spartan team went knocking on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome door. He was a defensive back for Barrett Murphy’s 1991 team which lost to Neville in overtime (34-27) in the semifinals. Neville went on to lose to Thibodaux, 18-15, in overtime for the title.
“Coach Lee talks about that team all the time,” Wakefield said. “He knows what championship teams look like. He’s been there and he’s trying to get us to that point. We look good. We’re excited. There’s a lot of energy.”
There are a lot of good reasons to get on the EA bandwagon and Wakefield is one of them, despite the fact that he has battled shoulder issues in the offseason. He passed for 1,419 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and ran for two more. He’s got All 5-5A wide receiver Shaivonn Robinson (6-1, 170) and Jyrin Johnson (6-2, 175), giving him big, fast targets. Lee said Wakefield has improved his speed and arm strength during the off season.
“Jason makes it easy to call the offense for our coordinator,” Lee said. “I think he’s going to have a great senior year.
The Spartans’ offensive line has four of five starters returning and averages 311 pounds per man. It’s anchored by center Falepule Alo, whom Lee refers to as “330 pounds of mean and nastiness.” Running back Jimel London (813 yards, 12 TDs) is gone but Lee feels he has five backs he can count on.
Defensively, all district nose tackle Stanford Knockum “is the reason we run a 3-4 defense,” Lee said. He demands a double team nearly every down and opens things up for All District end Deshon Hall, who had 12 sacks last year. Javon Carter’s adjustment to inside linebacker has been a pleasant surprise and Jaqunn Mitchell (five interceptions in 2017) heads up the secondary.
“We have to stay healthy and focused,” Lee said. “We have to get over that hump.”
The biggest hump in the Spartans’ way may be Catholic, which has seven starters back on offense and a squad brimming with confidence after its second state title in two seasons. The two teams meet Oct. 19 in Gonzales, which will be a key game in determining the title.
Quarterback Cameron Dartez, the Division I title-game MVP, returns to help lead the Bears. Keeping with that QBs theme, Dutchtown's Dre Monroe also gained experience late last season.
But the Spartans can never take for granted the inevitable season ending clash with St. Amant in the Ascension Parish Super Bowl. Last year, St. Amant grabbed a share of the league title by handing the Spartans their only district loss at The Pit.
“I think we’re better than last year,” Lee said. “We’re going to be tested, but it could be our year.”