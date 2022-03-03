Getting off to a fast start in a game, is more often than not a goal for both coaches and players.
So much so, it is often tabbed among the reasons for the outcome of the game.
Episcopal couldn’t have gotten off to a slower start than it did against Lafayette Christian. LCA opened the game with a 13-0 run and on the way to a 62-46 victory over Episcopal in a Division III semifinal at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Boys Basketball tournament played at the Cajundome.
“Getting down 17-2 is not how you want a semifinal game or any game to start,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. said. “Obviously, we had to dig ourselves out of a hole the whole game. I think you have to give LCA credit because they were a lot more focused and intense than we were.”
Although Lafayette Christian (27-8) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 26-6 with 4:28 remaining in the second quarter, Episcopal didn’t quit.
Behind a strong second and third quarter performance by Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal stormed back to make things interesting. Bonnecaze scored 11 of the Knights’ 16 points in the second quarter which helped cut the deficit to 30-18 at halftime.
Episcopal (25-8) opened the second half by outscoring LCA 11-6 to pull within seven at 36-29 with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter, again behind an admirable effort from Stewart and T.J. Callahan. Bonnecaze scored six of Episcopal’s 11 third quarter points, with Callahan accounting for the other five.
“It’s a testament to our team and our players,” Bonnecaze said. “We kind of have that never say die way about us. We’re just a bunch of competitors, we just didn’t do enough (Thursday).”
But that’s as close as Episcopal would get.
LCA closed out the third quarter on a 6-0 run that they extended to 11-0 to build a 48-29 advantage with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Coach just told us to keep calm, be patient on offense and keep rebounding,” said LCA’s Kam Williams, who finished with nine points, five rebounds, two steals and a block. “We’ll pull the win out.”
Bonnecaze finished with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Callahan chipped in with 15 points.
“Our kids battled, we just weren’t very good offensively except for Stewart and T.J.,” Beckman said. “Other than that, we were very inept offensively.”
With the win, Lafayette Christian advances to the state finals for the first time since 2019 when they won the third of three consecutive state championships in Division IV.
Offensively, the LCA were led by Braylon Richard and Scotty Woodcock, both of whom finished with a team-high 15 points. Richard added six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
LCA seeks its first Division III state title at 4 p.m. on Saturday when they face Newman in the finals.