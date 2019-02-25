East Ascension and Dutchtown are going to settle their cross-parish rivalry Tuesday night and the stakes are bigger than ever when they meet in a regional round of the LHSAA Class 5A playoffs at Dutchtown.
The teams split two district meetings, with the Griffins winning at East Ascension on Jan. 11, 61-57, and the Spartans taking a 61-60 victory at Dutchtown Feb. 1. Both finished the rough-and-tumble District 5-5A schedule with 3-2 records, both lost to Catholic High.
The Griffins gym will likely be filled to capacity for the rubber match.
“It’s a huge matchup,” Spartans coach Tyler Turner said. “Both teams know each other well. Both teams are aggressive on defense and sound on offense. The game will come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.”
Said Dutchtown coach Pat Hill: “It’s always a competitive game. The first two games were close all the way with a lot of lead changes. Neither one could pull away from the other.”
The No. 7-seed Griffins (20-9) are coming off a 67-55 victory over Captain Shreve in their first-round game, but are 5-5 in their past 10 games after starting the season 10-2. Hill said the seniors Nicholas Caldwell, Grant Arnett and Gary Smith have led the way.
“All of them are playing well, no one in particular is playing better than the other,” Hill said. “They’re playing as a team. No one is standing out. We’ve got good team leadership from our seniors.
“We need to control the tempo. From what I’ve seen watching them the entire year, on any given night, any of those guys (East Ascension) can score the basketball.”
No. 10-seed East Ascension (20-16) has won six of its past nine. On Friday, the Spartans manhandled Denham Springs in their first-round game 59-41 with Cam Carter getting 18 points, Steve McBride 16 and Javon Carter 10. Hobert Grayson hit the first eight points for the Spartans and didn’t score again but he facilitates the Spartans in other ways.
“He’s been our top player,” Turner said of Grayson. “He affects the game in so many ways with his defense, rebounding the ball and making the right decisions passing the ball. We had a good concerted group effort last week. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, a packed building.”
The winner will play the winner between No. 2 seed Ouachita and No. 18 West Monroe in the quarterfinals Friday.