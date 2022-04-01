It’s hard to call Dutchtown bowler Ryan Beam an under-the-radar bowler with his 209-average entering the LHSAA state singles championships at All-Star Lanes.
But if his performance in the state team playoff one week ago didn’t give an indication that the junior was ready for something big, the gold medal around his neck Friday afternoon made it perfectly clear as the winner of the boys state title.
A title he knew could be his.
“I’ve waited three years for this moment,” he said. “I’m a transfer student from New York so for (New York) we didn’t get to have singles and I always knew I could win this so I have waited three long years for this moment. It feels really good.”
Beam, who threw 23 consecutive strikes to open 290-300 in Dutchtown’s first-round playoff match, found the right formula for the lane conditions in Baton Rouge and opened with games of 246 and 264 for a 510 start in the four-game event. That put him in the lead as bowlers switched lanes for the final two games.
“At that point, I kind of knew what the scenario was and that I was kind of up there,” Beam said. “I was just trying to stay consistent.”
Beam was consistent with 211 and 222 to finish at 943, a 235.75 average. Cade Fletcher of Denham Springs, was also consistent in finishing second with a 936 while Joseph Frisella of Terrebonne posted 925. The top three all rolled better than 200 every game.
Altogether there were eight games of 265 or higher in the boys competition with Mason Saucier of Ellender posting a 279 and Austin Martin of Ponchatoula a 269.
Consistency was the word for girls champion Cadence Cagnolatti of St. Amant. The sophomore put together games of 223, 220, 216, 223 for an 882 series (220.5). She won by 76 pins over Gracie Dawson of state champion Denham Springs who averaged just over 201 for an 806 series that featured a 237 high game. Cagnolatti was the only bowler in the 48-player girls field to post 200 every game.
She said afterwards that it was a very comfortable day.
“It just worked today,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything else. (The pins) were falling for me. I had some lucky shots that are always appreciated. The same thing worked for me (when changing lanes). It’s weird last year I placed 10th and I was talking to my friend and I said my goal was 10th, sixth, fourth, first. She was like ‘why not tenth, first, first, first?’ I was like well I guess that works.”
Emily Diaz of Dutchtown had the high game of the session with a 244, while Dawson and Audrey Cedotal of Denham Springs had 237 games.
LHSAA HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS TOP 20
1. Ryan Beam, Dutchtown – 246-264-211-222 – 943
2. Cade Fletcher, Denham Springs – 223-246-223-244 – 936
3. Joseph Frisella, Terrebonne – 243-207-237-238 – 925
4. Austin Martin, Ponchatoula – 197-198-259-269 – 923
5. Jacob Vangilder, Brother Martin – 181-236-248-257 – 922
6. Preston West, Dutchtown – 209-199-238-259 – 905
7. Connor Domangue – Central Lafourche – 230-232-197-243 – 902
8. Jonathan Freeman, Archbishop Shaw – 234-205-225-233 – 897
9. Dylan McDonald, Brother Martin – 190-258-205-236 – 889
9. Mark Mills, Catholic – 245-203-216-225 – 889
11. Daniel Waguespack, Catholic – 194-236-211-237 – 878
12. Ashton Catalinotto, Brother Martin – 184-231-267-195 – 877
13. Brian Bass, Terrebonne – 216-191-267-202 – 876
14. Gary Sims, Jesuit -- 147-243-215-266 – 871
15. Carson Colletti, Brother Martin – 194-201-225-248 – 868
16. Williams Carpenter, Jesuit – 171-246-183-266 – 866
17. Mason Saucier, Ellender – 241-204-279-140 – 864
18. Ben Mayer, Archbishop Rummel – 156-266-194-234 – 850
19. Ryan Gibson, Dutchtown – 256-223-180-181 – 840
20. Caden Hutchinson, C. E. Byrd – 228-164-266-181 – 839
GIRLS TOP 15
1. Cadence Cagnolatti, St. Amant – 223-220-216-223 – 882
2. Gracie Dawson, Denham Springs – 183-237-221-165 – 806
3. Jolie Boudreaux, Central Catholic – 186-210-229-168 – 793
4. Briana Macaluso, St. Amant – 189-181-213-202 – 785
5. Paris Mendones, Airline – 155-203-211-211 – 780
6. Kayla Cowell, Ponchatoula – 139-236-208-196 – 779
7. Jayden Hauck, Hammond – 211-163-200-178 – 752
8. Audrey Cedotal, Denham Springs – 157-175-237-182 – 751
9. Emily Hymel, St. Amant – 170-191-171-214 – 746
10. Sydney Lee, Dutchtown – 194-185-168-195 – 742
10. Faye Grather, East Ascension – 171-134-193-244 – 742
12. Emily Diaz, Dutchtown – 165-191-203-177 -736
13. Allison Olivia, Dutchtown – 157-166-212-201 – 736
14. Taylor Hunn, Mt. Carmel – 189-190-177-179 – 735
15. McKinzie Novak, Albany – 166-201-194-167 -- 728