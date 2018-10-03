Capitol at Northeast
7 p.m. at Northeast-Pride
RECORDS: Friendship Capitol 3-2, 0-2 in District 8-2A; Northeast 2-4, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Capitol lost to Episcopal 29-20; Northeast beat Port Allen 32-15
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: DE Zarion Anderson, WR Colby Bellzar, FS LaRay Shelton; NORTHEAST: QB Ryshaun Steel, WR, Jascent Scott.
NOTEWORTHY: Northeast’s Ryshaun Steel has 907 passing yards and 10 TDs … Capitol has lost two in a row after its best start in recent years ... Anderson helps lead the Capitol defense.
Plaquemine vs. Tara
7 p.m. at Istrouma High
RECORDS: Plaquemine 3-2; Tara 1-4
LAST WEEK: Plaquemine lost to Ouachita 42-14; Tara lost to Opelousas 27-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: WR/LB Dontavion Wicks, OL/DL O’Darious Jackson, WR Seth Landry; TARA: RB Darren Nelson, OL/DL Terry Delaney, QB/DB Brandon Jordan.
NOTEWORTHY: Nelson, a freshman, ran for over 200 yards last week for Tara … Plaquemine’s McClay ranks among the area 5A/4A rushing leaders and scored one TD last week ... Game is a District 6-4A opener.
Southern Lab vs. St. John
7 p.m. at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Southern Lab 4-1; St. John 3-2
LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat Parkview Baptist 32-22; St. John beat Highland Baptist 69-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas, DL Tyler Guidry; ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR/FS Justin Rivet, RB Cobie Lockett.
NOTEWORTHY: A District 6-1A opener … St. John’s Blanchard’s set another single-game school record by passing for 366 yards and 5 TDs last week … Meanwhile, SLHS’ Davis, an LSU commitment, ran for 210 yards and 4 TDs in Week 5.
White Castle at Kentwood
7 p.m. at KHS
RECORDS: White Castle 2-3; Kentwood 5-0
LAST WEEK: White Castle lost to West St. John 48-14; Kentwood beat Broadmoor 20-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: RB/LB Jacob Green, WR/DB Javier Batiste, DE Marquel Carter; KENTWOOD: QB Terrell Hookfin, OL/DL Bryce Cooper.
NOTEWORTHY: Another District 6-1A opener … LSU commitment Trey Palmer had 102 receiving yards and scored two TDs for Kentwood in Week 5 … Kentwood is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by the LSWA.