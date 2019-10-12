All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise isted.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary
Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
St. Michael (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Baton Rouge area
Baker (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium
Albany (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
Kennedy (11-4A) at Loranger (8-3A)
St. James (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Berwick (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Olympia Stadium
Episcopal (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Amite (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)
Independence (9-2A) at Pine (9-2A)
Varnado (9-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
Springfield (10-2A) at Thomas Jefferson (11-3A)
Livingston Collegiate (11-4A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)
Opelousas Catholic (5-1A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A)
Central Private (6-1A) at Slaughter Charter (6-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Erath (6-3A)
St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
White Castle (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)