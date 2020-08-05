Though no public announcement has been made, the LHSAA has apparently pushed back the start of its football season until Oct. 8.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine sent out a memo to member schools on Wednesday that includes updated calendars for all its fall sports.
The dates listed for football are open-ended and do not include dates for championship games. Also of note in the memo is a Sept. 8 start date for the volleyball regular season to begin. An Aug. 31 start to the regular season remains for cross country and swimming.
LHSAA fall sports seasons were scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 24 with jamborees for both volleyball and football. The regular season all sports, including swimming and cross country, was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31.
The decision is the latest change during a tumultuous year that saw the COVID-19 pandemic force the LHSAA to suspend all spring sports in mid-March before canceling them in May. As of last week, Alabama and Louisiana were the only states in the National Federation of High Schools southern region that had not announced some sort of delay for their fall sports programs.
Throughout the summer, the LHSAA has pledged its commitment to conducting a safe return for fall sports seasons while adhering to state and CDC guidelines.
This is a developing story and will be updated.