On senior night at University High, the Cubs made it a second straight undefeated season thanks to a five-touchdown performance from running back Mike Hollins, knocking off the Baker Buffaloes 43-0 on Friday.
The game decided the District 6-3A title, expected to be just one of many accolades for nationally ranked U-High (10-0, 6-0 6-3A). The Cubs almost certainly will be the top seed in the Class 3A playoffs while Baker (6-4, 5-1) will also be a playoff team.
The Cubs came out explosively, forcing a fumble of Baker quarterback Tyren Henderson the third play from scrimmage. Four plays and 55 yards later, Hollins had a short touchdown run and U-High had the lead.
Hollins had 94 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the first quarter as the Cubs put the game out of reach.
The Baker offense shot itself in the foot twice in the first quarter with a fumble and an interception in Cubs territory that both led to points. In total, the Cubs put up 28 first half points and needed just eight plays to do it. Quarterback John Gordon McKernan started 4 for 4, including an 18-yard touchdown throw to receiver Doryan Harris with five minutes to go in the first quarter.
Baker coach Eric Randall said the slow start was deflating after the team was able to pick up gains of eight and 15 yards on its first two carries.
“U-High is everything that’s advertised, and sometimes you run up against that,” Randall said. “One thing I like about our kids is they’re climbing that mountain, and you have to face a program like this to see where you’re at.”
The Baker defense did have a strip sack on McKernan that stopped a Cubs drive, but the Buffaloes went three-and-out on offense, killing the momentum. The Baker defense also had a good moment in the second quarter, intercepting McKernan in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
The interception was made by Jacobe Rogers, his sixth pick in his first season playing football.
But this was Hollins’ night. The Virginia commitment scored his fourth and fifth touchdowns to bring the U-High lead to 43-0 in the second quarter. Hollins and McKernan were pulled three minutes before halftime for quarterback Aleksander Popov and running back Derrek Lathon.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey was proud of Hollins, who had a big game on his senior night.
“Mike’s been really awesome his whole career,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we did a good job up front, and he hit the holes so it was a great night for him.”