“Like a shadow, like a comet, a spirit never dies. It only changes form, and soon again will rise.”
Julie N. Hawbaker
Denham Springs head football coach Brett Beard describes Remy Hidalgo as the perfect representative for a football team.
The death of the junior lineman Friday morning is a painful reminder that perfection can be a fleeting thing. In life, we must embrace it whenever we can.
“He was just an amazing young man,” said Beard, the Yellow Jackets’ first-year head coach. “Remy would light up a room with his smile whenever he walked in. He worked so hard over the summer and had a great summer.
“This is a guy who came to practice every day. He wanted to get better, he wanted to be the coachable guy and he was a team player.”
Hidalgo collapsed at the end of Denham Springs’ Tuesday practice and died at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans Friday. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he possessed the physical size to make his dreams of playing Division I college football a reality someday, now a day that will not happen.
What happens in the days ahead for the Yellow Jackets remains a blank canvas, but one that will be framed differently. A scrimmage with Woodlawn is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at DSHS is the next step.
Though his players wanted to practice on Friday, Beard nixed that notion. He had another plan after a day in which students and faculty received support from counselors and area youth ministers.
“I thought the best thing we could do was just be together. Remy loved being part of the team and that is what we needed … to be together as a team,” Beard said. “We watched film. We met and we talked. This is something we have never been through. We need to do it together.”
Would you do anything?
When the LHSAA released its revised COVID-19 guidelines for all fall sports last week it was a shock for some people, but it should not have been.
Many of those guidelines are the same as the initial guidance released over the summer. The fact that it was 17 pages … well, let’s just say that LHSAA memos have a natural tendency to be “lengthy.” I have seen many other memos through the years that were equally prolific.
Consider it to be the leave no stone unturned approach. You could call it the leave some bleachers open approach too. Questions were answered, though not with a response that will please everyone.
The most significant additions address attendance at football games and volleyball games. Though LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine lobbied for 50 percent of capacity, the number set by Gov. John Bel Edwards is 25 percent for Phase 3.
Battles over who gets to be in the 25 percent are already a thing. Schools that can afford to put their band on the outer ring of the stadium, away from the field, have a football advantage. But not all schools can do that.
Ultimately, it comes down to what we want vs. what is possible. Just a couple of months ago, we were all saying we would give anything to just have a season.
Now we have a football season, but it will not be a normal one, thanks to the coronavirus. Should the bands and pep squads be at games instead of fans, including but not limited to the families of players?
Those are tough questions schools will address over the next couple of weeks. Nobody ever told us doing “anything” could be so hard. But it is.