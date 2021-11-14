Defending champions and top individuals are always part of the the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country State meet. The two-day meet also marks the end of the seven-class competition era, adding another element to watch.
Three-mile races begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Classes 2A to C at Northwestern State in Natchitoches. Tuesday’s races begin at 11 a.m. for Classes 3A-5A.
Episcopal is at the heart of Monday’s story. The Knights have won 25 straight boys titles in 2A, the nation’s longest current streak. They are expected to battle a local rival, The Dunham School.
“There are plenty of stories about it (streak) … times we should not have won, but something happened during the race and we did win.” Duplechin said. “Every year is different. Our boys have worked very hard to get into position for this chance. We know Dunham has a very good team.”
The Knights return four runners from 2020. Alex Hollier, the top runner a year ago, returns from an injury this week. Dunham’s John Walker McDonald is the defending individual title.
Episcopal’s girls squad has one senior and has gotten a boost from two seventh-graders a freshman. Seventh-grader Lucy Cramer has led the EHS girls in their last two meets.
Tuesday’s races also feature local teams with steaks alive in Class 5A – St. Joseph’s Academy (five) and Catholic High (four).
SJA is again the girls’ favorite, but Ruston and Dominican are challengers. Catholic and Ruston are part of the pack chasing nationally ranked Jesuit for the boys title.
“We’re ready to go,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “They are running well together and running fast.
Grace Rennhoff and Maddie Gardiner help lead SJA. Daniel Sullivan sets the pace for Catholic.
“Jesuit is very good. Everybody knows that,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “No excuses … put your best effort out there and see what happens.”
Two sophomores who excelled as freshmen are pivotal in 3A, John Hall Hays was fifth a year ago and leads a U-High team that looks to claim a 3A title after a runner-up finish. Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux is the defending girls champion.
In 4A, St. Michael also looks to challenge familiar foes the Warriors won’t face in next year’s divisional setup.”
“The way the divisions are divided, we will drop down and compete with mostly 3A schools next year,” St. Michael coach Neil Borel said. “I’ve told our runners this is our last shot against teams like Belle Chasse, Vandebilt and St. Scholastica ... make the most of it.”
Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country Schedule
Monday
Boys: Class C, 10 a.m., Class B 10:45 a.m., Class 1A 1 p.m., Class 2A, 1:45 p.m
Girls: Class C 11:30 a.m., Class B 12:15 p.m., Class 1A, 2:30 p.m., Class 2A, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys – Class 3A 1:15 p.m., Class 4A, 2 p.m., Class 5A, 2:45 p.m.
Girls – Class 3A 11 a.m., Class 4A 11:45 a.m., Class 5A 12:30 p.m.