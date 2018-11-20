Andrew Landry did not have an asterisk by his name, the notation returning starters get on a preseason depth chart. But perhaps he should have.
The experience the senior middle linebacker gained playing multiple positions a year ago helped put him at the heart of the Ascension Catholic defense.
At 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Landry is the heartbeat of the defense for the second-seeded Bulldogs (11-1) as they prepare to host No. 3 Vermilion Catholic (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Division IV select semifinal at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium.
Landry is also a player who doesn't get beaten by an opponent often, ACHS coach Drey Trosclair said.
“The thing about Andrew is this — he’s so smart,” Trosclair said. “He knows our defense and what the other team does. He can anticipate what happens before the play, which is what you want a player in his position to do.”
As he waited for his chance to start for the Bulldogs, Landry is in the position he always figured he would be.
“I guess I started playing football in either fifth or sixth grade,” Landry said. “Except for one time when I played a little safety, I’ve always been a linebacker. I like it because it puts you in the middle what is going on.”
In 12 games this season, Landry has a team-high 140 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He was listed as a backup on last year’s ACHS team that finished as the Division IV runner-up, but he showed he could perform at a high level.
Landry played as many downs as the starters, subbing in at all three linebacker positions for players who also played offense like running back Jai Williams and then quarterback Bubba Gautreau, whose role he took over. Gautreau now plays for Louisiana College.
“I learned a lot from Bubba about how to play the middle linebacker position,” Landry said. “He really helped prepare me for what I would be doing this year. The strength of our defense is how well we play together. Part of my job is to make sure everybody is in the right position when the play starts.”
Landry and the Bulldogs take pride in their ability to stop the run. For a linebacker, running downhill to stop a ballcarrier can be one of the best feelings ever. Vermilion Catholic’s pass-oriented offense offers a special challenge.
“There are a lot of things we do well as a defense,” Landry said. “Defending the pass is the one area where we haven’t done quite as well. It is not that we can’t do it. We have not faced that many passing teams this year.”
Practices this week have focused on having the right game plan for the Eagles of District 7-1A. With Landry calling the signals, Trosclair is confident the Bulldogs can make the right adjustments.
“It is easy for a guy like Andrew to get overlooked with some of the other guys we have like Jai,” Trosclair said. “He waited his turn to start and he does the job well.”