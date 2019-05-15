Throughout his illustrious career, Drew Brees has rarely failed to draw a crowd.
He’s doing it again.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback will headline The Advocate’s Star of Stars high school sports awards ceremony, serving as guest speaker for the event Monday at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Event Center.
The event is almost sold out.
The Red Carpet Experience is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $55 and are available at theadvocate.com/stars.
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health is the presenting sponsor, and ExxonMobil is the red carpet sponsor.
Cox, Paretti Jaguar Land Rover Baton Rouge, RKM Primary Care, Acadian Ambulance Service, Walk On’s, Go Auto Insurance, Louisiana Army National Guard, Louisiana Seafood and Carco Awards are also sponsors.
The Star of Stars awards celebrate the best in high school athletics.
The event honors the top athletes in 13 boys sports and 12 girls sports and culminates with the selection of a boys and girls athlete of the year, each selected from a panel of three finalists.
Scotlandville basketball player Javonte Smart, now at LSU, was named the 2017-18 Boys Athlete of the Year, while Central's Raegan Willis, a standout in softball and powerlifting, was honored as the Girls Athlete of the Year.
Previous winners of the top honor included basketball's Seimone Augustus (Capitol); volleyball's Danielle Scott (Woodlawn); PGA golfer Andrew Loupe (Episcopal); and first-round NFL draft picks Michael Clayton (Christian Life) and Marcus Spears (Southern Lab).
Two awards were added last year, with selections honoring a top boys and girls Special Olympian and boys and girls high school teams of the year.
Several awards will be added this year. A Courage Award will be given to a player or coach who has overcome injury, illness or extreme hardship in order to compete. A Spirit Award is designed to honor a parent, booster or organization that has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support a local high school program. Also, Coach of the Year awards will be presented.