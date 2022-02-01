Alvin Stewart had to smile as he told the story about a young student who came into his office Tuesday morning.
“I am pretty sure this young lady is new to the school,” Stewart said. “She did not know me. But she looked at me and said, ‘Wait, you are Alvin Stewart? You’re the one we’re supposed to be cheering for.”
The student was right on both counts. Stewart, now the dean of students at Capitol, was the one to cheer for as the school formally named its gym court in his honor during a ceremony held Tuesday night.
The experience is humbling for the 64-year Stewart, a 1975 Capitol graduate who spent more than three decades as the school's girls/boys basketball coach.
“I don’t have a favorite game or a favorite team … nothing like that,” Stewart said. “For me, coaching at Capitol was about giving back to the school I went to and the community I grew up in.
“My goal was to win a state title. Sure, it was nice for me as a coach. But I wanted the school and the community to see and feel what winning a title was like. That meant more.”
And win titles is exactly what Stewart did with the Capitol girls. What often is overlooked is that Stewart coached both Capitol’s boys and girls teams for well over decade, often practicing the squads on different ends of the gym.
Stewart’s coaching career ended six years ago. He won a combined total of 832 boys/girls games. That number includes six girls basketball state titles and two runner-up finishes. He also coached the Lions to one LHSAA boys tourney berth.
Capitol became one of the Louisiana’s elite teams during Parade All-American Seimone Augustus’ four years. The Lions’ dominance continued after Augustus left for LSU and later the WNBA. In addition to titles won with Augustus in 2001 and 2002 in Class 4A, Stewart’s teams won 3A titles in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.
“This was a long time coming and well deserved,” said Liberty girls coach Valencia Wilson, a former Capitol player. “No one else deserves to have their name on that court but him.
“He is the embodiment of Capitol. He has spent all his time and all those years with us at Capitol. Coach Stewart impacted so many. He molded us.”
Broadmoor girls coach Ella Reado grew up around the corner from Stewart and was tapped to be the Lions’ first girls coach when the program was rebooted in 1990.
Reado said she urged Stewart to take over the girls team in few years later. She returned as an assistant after the birth of her daughter.
“I am so happy and proud for my brother … and you know he (Stewart) is like my brother,” Reado said. “For us, it was always about Capitol and doing the best for our school. Alvin does that.”
Stewart received calls from many former players this week. Those calls reminded Stewart of his first boys team. That squad captained Keith Woods, now the football coach Mentorship Academy, rebounded from a losing season the year before to win a district title.
“I was a new coach and they bought in. We did something amazing,” Stewart said. “I knew I was where I was supposed to be.”