Big plays from running back Marlon Gunn Jr. gave Scotlandville the lead early, then the Hornets dominated Walker after a weather delay and claimed a 54-15 win over the Wildcats in the District 4-5A opener for both teams on a rainy Friday night at Scotlandville.
Scotlandville (4-0, 1-0) out-gained Walker (2-2, 0-1) 656-123 and dominated first downs 26-6.
The game was delayed for an hour and 39 minutes midway through the second quarter because of multiple lightning strikes near the stadium.
Gunn, Jr. dazzled the home crowd with two spectacular scores in the first quarter.
He put the Hornets on the board first midway through the first quarter when he was forced to take the long way to the end zone from 24 yards out. He initially ran to the left side of his line, but most of the Walker defense was waiting for him, so he reversed field and raced around right end for a touchdown to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats briefly took the lead with 3:06 remaining in the first quarter when receiver Brian Thomas scored on a 23-yard run off of a double reverse. Rayshawn Simmons ran up the middle for the 2-point conversion, and Walker led 8-7.
The lead lasted less than one minute, because Gunn Jr. struck again, this time after a catch.
Quarterback C’Zavian Teasett found Gunn Jr. with a short pass over the middle. Gunn Jr. made two defenders miss, got to the sideline, then outran the rest of the Walker defense for a 35-yard score to put the Hornets ahead for good.
How the game was won
Scotlandville dominated the Wildcats after the weather delay and broke open what had been a close game.
The Hornets led 14-8 and faced a fourth-and-2 at the Walker 43-yard line when play was stopped with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter. Gunn ran 7 yards for a first down on the first play after the delay and three plays later, Teassett found John Hubbard wide open for a 35-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-8 at halftime.
Scotlandville continued their dominance after a shortened halftime, outscoring the Wildcats 33-7 in the third and fourth quarters.
Player of the game
Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville
It is hard to choose just one, but Gunn Jr. stood out as a man amongst boys on the field. He rushed 10 times for 95 yards and caught 2 passes for 41 yards and scored twice.
But a strong honorable mention goes to his backfield mate Chance Williams, who carried 23 times for 141 yards
Notable
• Scotlandville ran 83 offensive plays to just 40 for Walker.
• Scotlandville has now scored over 50 points in three straight games.
• Walker had won the previous two meetings between the schools, outscoring the Hornets 85-49.