Istrouma and Woodlawn are in the midst of football season, but both schools completed a key crossover coaching move Friday.
Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new boys basketball coach. JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is the new Istrouma boys basketball coach.
“I am very excited about this opportunity,” Arnold said. “It has been a long time coming. Woodlawn is a great school ... you can tell it is on its way up.
“My first day was to today. All the students were excited for me and so was the staff. I had players and other students knocking on my door, wanting to meet. It was a great way to start.”
The 45-year-old Arnold led FCA to a 27-14 record and a runner-up finish to Jehovah-Jireh in Division V in 2021. Arnold spent last season out of coaching. He said he pondered a few other options before the Woodlawn job, which he believes is a perfect fit.
Harris, 28, starred in both football and basketball at Redemptorist and was considered among the state’s football prospects as a defensive back. He earned all-state honors in both sports.
But a torn ACL suffered in football prompted Harris to shift his focus to basketball as he moved to Southern Lab. From there, he spent two years at Iowa-based Indian Hills Community College, helping the team compile a 63-8 record.
Harris moved on to Texas-San Antonio and averaged 12 points a game as a junior in 2015-16. A second knee injury then ended his playing career the following year.
After working with the USTA staff for a couple of seasons in different roles, Harris returned home and taught at Inspire Academy. He spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach at Hill College, a Dallas-area junior college.
“The chance to come home and be a head coach at a high school not far from where I grew up and played means a lot,” Harris said. “I am excited, my whole family is excited and I can’t wait to start working with this team.
“I got the chance to meet a couple of players on campus today. I plan to meet with them individually and as a group over the next week or so. We’re a little behind in terms of preparation, so there is work to do.”