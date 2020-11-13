CENTRAL — Southern Lab controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball Friday night, paving the way for a lopsided win at Central Private.
The Kittens also took advantage of seven turnovers to post a 62-14 win over the Redhawks in District 6-1A action.
Running back Lutrell Pruitt led Southern Lab (3-2, 2-0) with four touchdowns. He also kicked four extra points and helped Lab roll up 349 yards rushing.
Central Private (2-5, 0-2) trailed 23-14 after one quarter but had trouble slowing down the Lab offense. When the Redhawks did get defensive stops, turnovers killed their momentum and they were unable to get back in the game.
How it was won
Southern Lab converted Central Private turnovers into points.
Every time the Redhawks had a chance to get back in the game, they had a turnover. For the game, Southern Lab recovered four fumbles and intercepted three passes. All totaled, Lab scored 41 points following CPS turnovers.
Player of the game
Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab
Pruitt finished the game with 17 carries for 219 yards. He had touchdown runs of 25, 4, 2 and 60 yards. He also kicked four extra points and scored 28 points total.
They said it
Darrell Asberry, Southern Lab coach: “We finally came together on both sides of the football, and that was the blessed part about tonight. We worked hard all week in practice. The offensive and defensive lines got real intense with each other. I was a little skeptical of that because of our numbers (a 40-man roster), but they controlled the game. They did a good job tonight, and I’m proud of them.”
Robbie Mahfouz, Central Private coach: “We may have set a record for turnovers this year, but when you get in a game like this, those things happen. There were a couple of freaky ones, but the alternative is to just run the ball and we didn’t do that. We tried to score points. Southern Lab has a good team. They have a lot of weapons.”
Notable
• Central Private had chances to keep the game close in the first half. The Redhawks trailed 16-6, but an interception set up Lab at the CPS 18 for a short touchdown drive. Central Private got its first defensive stop early in the second quarter — but two plays later, the Redhawks fumbled away the ball at the CPS 35. Three runs by Pruitt covered the distance as Lab took a 30-14 lead.
• Central Private quarterback Nash Tamplet was shaken up with less than two minutes to go in the first half. He sat out one play, a fourth down the Redhawks were unable to convert, but returned in the second half. Tamplet completed 15 of 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown but suffered three interceptions.
• Lab’s final two touchdowns were the result of fourth-quarter fumble returns. Linebacker Adrian Bonds stole the ball from CPS running back Cody Sharpe and returned it 34 yards for a TD. Late in the game, Tamplet was pressured into a fumble, and Raylon Jenkins ran it back 57 yards to the CPS 3. Shawn Bates scored on the next play.