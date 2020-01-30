Defending Class 3A state champion Madison Prep travels to East Ascension on Friday night for a key boys basketball game with an approximate 7:20 p.m. start.
The Class 5A Spartans (18-6) are riding an 11-game winning streak that includes an 88-79 victory over reigning Class 5A runner-up Walker. Madison Prep (15-5) is also a hot team and has played a challenging schedule. Walker edged MPA 65-58 this season.
“This is another big game for us and we’re trying to get to Madison Prep’s level,” East Ascension coach Tyler Turner said. “Walker was a big win for us. My guys are buying into the system and trusting one another. Defense is key to how far we advance this season.”
EAHS is led by 6-foot-2 junior guard Camryn Carter, who averages 22.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Hobert Grayson, a 6-4 senior, averages 19.2 ppg and 7.6 rpg.
“Camryn Carter is one of the most underrated guards in the state,” Madison Prep coach Jeffrey Jones said. “Grayson is playing well and very athletic.
“We know it will be a hostile and playoff-type environment at East Ascension. East Ascension is playing well. My kids want to uphold the tradition of our five straight titles and keep this going.”
Jones said his team needs to limit its turnovers and defend at a high level.
The Chargers are led by 6-foot-3 Elijah Tate, a Louisiana-Monroe signee. Tate (14 ppg) gets support from Deziel Perkins (16 ppg). Jalen Williams and 6-7 Jordan Johnson are out with injuries.
“My younger guys are stepping up and really battling,” Jones said. “This will be a good test for us.”
Other Spartans to watch include Cameron Dunbar, a 3-point specialist, Javon Carter and Troy Dunn. Trevion Joseph (12 ppg) is questionable with an injury.
Turner said his team will have to execute against Madison Prep's full-court press. "Their press is better because they're so long and quick," he said. "Madison Prep is a well-oiled machine, so we'll have to be patient and play smart."
Turner said Camryn Carter is a real competitor for the Spartans and a consistent player. He said Grayson drives to the basket well, can score from all parts of the court and really knows how to read angles to secure rebounds.
Turner is in his first full season as Spartans head coach. A lead assistant at the time, he took over as interim coach during last season when Barry Whittington moved to administration. EA has advanced to the Class 5A second round the past three seasons and was in the semifinals in 2016. Madison Prep has won state titles in six of the past seven seasons.