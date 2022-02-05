In one of the more anticipated matchups in the Baton Rouge metro area this season, Madison Prep bested Scotlandville 42-37 Saturday night at Walker High School.
“Scotlandville and Madison Prep is a friendly-but-competitive rivalry,” Chargers coach Jeff Jones said. “We both circle that game on our calendars as a game to get us ready for the playoffs. Like (Scotlandville) coach (Carlos) Sample and I always say, they have to be the best team in Division I, we have to be the best team in 3A. This is a good game for both our clubs.”
The matchup featured a pair of dominant big men in Madison Prep’s 6-9 center Percy Daniels and Scotlandville’s 6-10 big man Dorian Booker locked in a battle around the basket, while perimeter shooters such as Chargers’ guard Dez’mond Perkins and Hornets guards C’Zavian Teasett and Rayvon Smith kept things interesting from beyond the 3-point arc.
After the two teams kept pace with one another through much of the first quarter, the Hornets faced an uphill battle in the second. With two fouls already on his ledger, Booker found himself on the bench for much of the second quarter as Daniels posted 10 in the first half, virtually uncontested in the lane.
“When Dorian (Booker) went to the bench, we knew we had a clear height advantage,” Jones said. “So we wanted to try to pound it inside and we did, I think we ended up leading by two. That was a big turning point in the game.”
While Daniels did his work in the lane, two other seniors stepped in with highlight performances for the Chargers: Perkins rode a hot hand in the fourth quarter to a game-high 18-points, while Jalen Williams limited Teasett to just four points. That put a damper on the Hornets’ perimeter threat and forced them to use Booker down low despite his early foul trouble.
Aside from Perkins’ 18, Daniels provided 15 points for the Chargers, while Smith led Scotlandville with 13 and Booker added 10.
In one of Madison Prep’s final tuneups before a run at the 3A title, Jones said he liked what he saw from his team with just six games remaining in the regular season.
“We’ve got Port Allen Tuesday, and our district tournament this week,” Jones said. “We’ve got to make sure we win district and get that power point, but I feel like we grew up tonight.”