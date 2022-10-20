BR.carvercatholic.100122_015 MJ.JPG

Catholic High School running back Barry Remo II (1) cuts past Carver Montgomery defensive lineman James Smith (3) for the touchdown in the first quarter on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

CATHOLIC

AT WOOODLAWN

7 p.m.

Some of Louisiana’s top 2023 talent, including LSU commitments Shelton Sampson and Rickie Collins, are only part of the show in this District 4-5A game. The backstory is awfully compelling too — remember a year ago when Woodlawn rallied to give Catholic its only loss? I’ll bet the Bears do.

DENHAM SPRINGS

VS. EAST ASCENSION

7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary

Since the LHSAA put the Ascension and Livingston schools in one district, how District 5-5A would fit together competitively has been a key question. This game should provide some answers with a battle-tested East Ascension (3-4, 2-0) taking on a Denham Springs (6-1, 2-0) that is on the rise.

DUNHAM

AT EAST FELICIANA

7 p.m. at EFMS-Clinton

So much to consider about this District 6-2A showdown. Third-ranked Dunham used its large, experienced line to oust run-oriented Episcopal with ease last week. But this is a whole new ball game. EFHS’ balanced passing attack led by QB Mills Dawson and multiple receivers is truly a different animal.

