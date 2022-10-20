CATHOLIC
AT WOOODLAWN
7 p.m.
Some of Louisiana’s top 2023 talent, including LSU commitments Shelton Sampson and Rickie Collins, are only part of the show in this District 4-5A game. The backstory is awfully compelling too — remember a year ago when Woodlawn rallied to give Catholic its only loss? I’ll bet the Bears do.
DENHAM SPRINGS
VS. EAST ASCENSION
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary
Since the LHSAA put the Ascension and Livingston schools in one district, how District 5-5A would fit together competitively has been a key question. This game should provide some answers with a battle-tested East Ascension (3-4, 2-0) taking on a Denham Springs (6-1, 2-0) that is on the rise.
DUNHAM
AT EAST FELICIANA
7 p.m. at EFMS-Clinton
So much to consider about this District 6-2A showdown. Third-ranked Dunham used its large, experienced line to oust run-oriented Episcopal with ease last week. But this is a whole new ball game. EFHS’ balanced passing attack led by QB Mills Dawson and multiple receivers is truly a different animal.