After 30 wins in 31 games, Parkview Baptist finds its back against the wall.
On Friday, E.D. White broke through with three unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning, and relief pitcher Brandon Boudreaux stranded a pair of runners with a fly ball for the final out, cementing the eighth-seeded Cardinals’ 3-2 upset victory over the top-seeded and previously undefeated Eagles in a Division II state quarterfinal playoff game.
“We’ve got to fight back and see if we have some resiliency,” said Parkview Baptist coach Emrick Jagneaux, whose team fell to 30-1.
Eighth-seeded E.D. White (19-12) faces Parkview Baptist (30-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The if-necessary game would follow at 7 p.m.
“I told our kids to play their baseball, stop focusing on them because all week you hear they’re 30-0,” E.D. White coach David Constant said. “We’ve got some talented kids, not to take anything away from Parkview because they’re super talented.”
Parkview carried a 2-0 lead into the seventh, having scored runs in the third and fourth innings. The Eagles outhit the Cardinals 8-5, with Brady Bordelon and Brennan Wilson collecting two hits apiece — but they stranded four runners in scoring position in three of the final four innings.
Boudreaux came on in relief of starter Dylan Bergeron with two out in the seventh to nail down the save, getting a fly ball to left field from fellow pitcher Hunter Ponson.
Bergeron scattered eight hits, walked two and allowed two runs in his 112-pitch effort.
“He’s been that kid all year for us. He’s a strike-thrower, spots up his curveball, throws his changeup,” Constant said of Bergeron. “He’s just a phenomenal kid.”
LSU signee Brennan Holt scored Parkview’s first run on an RBI groundout from Caleb Stelly in the third and the Eagles made it 2-0 in the fourth on Ethan LaSage’s sacrifice fly to right field.
E.D. White had four of its five hits against Ponson through six innings. The Cardinals had runners at second and third when Ethan Lee put a ball in play in the infield.
A wide throw pulled PBS catcher Brady Bordelon off the plate, allowing a run to score on the fielder’s choice. Dylan Fabregas tied the game on an RBI groundout, and the Cardinals took advantage of a throwing error on Charlie Hunt’s infield grounder to surge ahead.
Ponson yielded five hits, no earned runs, walked two and struck out three.
“Now you’re season’s on the brink,” Jagneaux said. “These are the ones that count now. We’re one game away from getting out of this thing. Hopefully, we can win tomorrow, take it to a third game and see what happens.”