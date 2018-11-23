When quarterback Travis Mumphry left the game with a leg injury and a minute left in John Ehret’s Class 5A quarterfinals game Friday against East Ascension, things looked bleak.
However, receiver Jacoby Windmon threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Ron Glenn, giving the Patriots a heart-pounding 27-24 victory at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
No. 4-seeded Ehret (12-1) won its 12th consecutive game and advanced to the semifinals, where it will play at No. 1 seed West Monroe, which edged the Patriots in the season opener at Memtsas.
Coach Marcus Scott said Mumphry, who completed 22 of 33 passes for 268 yards, had cramps and will be OK.
Windmon, 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, was nearly sacked on the deciding play, which came with 52 seconds remaining. However, he put his hand on the ground, regained his balance, ran to his right and heaved a high pass to Glenn, who had gotten behind the East Ascension secondary in the end zone.
“I’m a senior,” Widmon said. “I wasn’t going down. After that, I threw the ball to Ja’Ron, and he made the play. Ja’Ron is in and out of the lineup, but he’s a good player.”
Six plays after Ehret kicked off, Windmon sacked Spartans quarterback Jason Wakefield at the East Ascension 31 as the clock ran out.
Ehret’s comeback started after it trailed 24-15 with 5:49 left in the game. East Ascension cornerback Jerin Ester blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt by Ehret’s George Moreno, and strong safety Jaqunn Mitchell returned the ball 78 yards for a touchdown.
“I believe we got a little too happy after that play,” Spartans coach Darnell Lee said. “But opportunities were the difference in the game.”
Ehret answered. Brandon James returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to the 43.
Six plays later, Mumphry completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Pickney, who made a diving catch after the ball was tipped by safety Justin Walker. That brought the Patriots to 24-21 at the 4:06 mark.
Ehret’s defense, which held East Ascension to 9 yards rushing and 34 passing in the second half, then turned the ball over to the Patriots offense with 1:59 left.
“I believe our offseason work won this game,” said Scott, who is in his first year as Patriots head coach. “And, the kids want to do something that hasn’t been done in 33 years here.”
That would be winning a state championship.
The Patriots led 15-14 at halftime after taking a 12-0 second-quarter lead only to see the Spartans storm back to lead 14-12 behind Wakefield’s scrambling and a trick play that led to their first score.
After an East Ascension punt, the Patriots went 40 yards in six plays on their second possession to Mumphry’s 2-yard scoring pass to De’ron Coleman.
Before the touchdown, Damond Leonard, Ehret’s best running back, limped off the field and did not return. Ehret struggled to run the ball after that, rushing for 26 yards in the second half. Scott said Leonard has a lower leg injury but did not specify.
Ehret made it 12-0 when Mumphry kept for a 13-yard touchdown run at 11:48 of the second quarter.
However, the Spartans answered by going 53 yards in eight plays before Wakefield’s 1-yard sneak. Like Ehret’s winning pass play, the key play in East Ascension’s first scoring drive was receiver Cameron Jones’ 34-yard pass to reserve running back Kael Babin to the 17.
The Spartans took the lead, 14-12 with 2:59 left in the first half when Wakefield kept for another 1-yard touchdown, completing a 38-yard, six-play drive after linebacker Derrick Smith intercepted Mumphrey.
However, the Patriots went 62 yards to the 18, where Moreno made a 30-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the half.