universityedwhite.050618_HS_171
Buy Now

E.D. White's Mike Clement (9) slides safely into third base before University's Jacob Burke (9) can make the tag, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. University defeated E.D. White 8-2 to advance to the state semi-finals in Sulphur.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Ascension Catholic

Division IV

Record, playoff seed: 28-6, seeded No. 2

Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Opelousas Catholic (25-11), 11 a.m. Wednesday Field 41

Lineup: 3B Jacob Dunn, CF Mason Zeringue, SS William Dunn, 2B Rodney Blanchard, LF J.B. Broussard, RF Brock Acosta, 1B Baylor Leonard, C Parker Hales, DH Andrew Landry or John Mire. P Tre Medine; Other pitchers: Blanchard, Jai Williams, Hunter Walker.

Fast facts: The Donaldsonville-based Bulldogs are the defending Division IV champions; Zeringue is an LSU-Eunice signee.

Catholic

Division I

Record, playoff seed: 26-10, No. 1

Head coach: Todd Landry

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Rummel (21-12), 4 p.m. Thursday field 40

Lineup: DH Addison Ainsworth, LF Zach Ordeneaux, 1B Mason Zambo, CF Jackson Thomas, 2B Eric Hebert, RF Kason Cullins, 3B Tyler Wilson, SS Jakob Wax, C Matthew Lee, P Nicholas Judice

Fast facts: Catholic won its last LHSAA title in 5A in 2013 in New Orleans … The Bears were 15-8 against Class 5A/Division I competition in the regular season.

Doyle

Class 2A

Record, playoff seed: 28-11, No. 2

Head coach: Tim Beatty

Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Welsh (23-8), 7:30 p.m. field 40

Lineup: P/DH Brooks Beatty, SS Mason Davis, C Cole Mack, P/3rd Brock Adams, P/3rd Andrew Yuratich, CF Cade Watts, 1B Tyson Stewart, 2B Braden Keen, RF Braden McLin, LF/P Logan Turner, P Kolt Mitchell, P Hunter Mizell

Fast facts: The Tigers made their last tourney appearance was in 2015 and lost to eventual champion Kinder in the semifinals … P/DH Brooks Beatty is the son of Doyle head coach Tim Beatty.

Parkview Baptist

Division II

Record, playoff seed: 29-6. No. 5

Head coach: Emrick Jagneaux

Semifinal opponent: No. 1 University High (28-7), 4 p.m. Thursday field 37

Lineup: LF Tucker Ganley, SS Brennan Holt, 2B Cooper Jones, 1B Christian Reier, C Dustin Philippe, 3B Beau Comardelle, CF Terry Tolliver, RF Kyle Washington, DH Case Maginnis, P Hunter Draper.

Fast facts: The Eagles lost to eventual champion Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals a year ago … Jagneaux has led PBS to the tourney in both of his seasons at the school.

Runnels

Division V

Record, playoff seed: 14-13, No. 5

Semifinal opponent: No. 1 Claiborne Christian (17-6), 10:30 a.m. field 40

Lineup: P Ricky Harrison, C Robby Harrison, 1B Justin Taliaferro, 2B Sam Haase, SS Grayson Gulley, 3B Blaine Nicholson, LF Aaron Taliaferro, CF Collin Bueche, RF Jake Best.

Fast facts: The Raiders lost to Grace Christian in the semifinals last spring … Last year’s tourney berth ended a 10-year drought for Runnels, the Class B champion in 2008.

University

Division II

Record, playoff seed: 28-7, No. 1

Semifinal opponent: No. 5 Parkview Baptist (29-6), 4 p.m. Thursday field 37

Lineup: C Derrek Lathon, 1B Jacob Burke, 2B Reid Segar, SS Nick Wall, 3B Ethan Butler, LF Brock Slaton, CF Dylan Carmouche or Lance Wade, RF Aleksander Popov.

Fast fact: The Cubs lost to Teurlings Catholic in the title game last season and lost in the Division II semifinals in 2017 … UHS’ Burke is a Southeastern Louisiana University signee.

View comments