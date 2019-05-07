Ascension Catholic
Division IV
Record, playoff seed: 28-6, seeded No. 2
Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Opelousas Catholic (25-11), 11 a.m. Wednesday Field 41
Lineup: 3B Jacob Dunn, CF Mason Zeringue, SS William Dunn, 2B Rodney Blanchard, LF J.B. Broussard, RF Brock Acosta, 1B Baylor Leonard, C Parker Hales, DH Andrew Landry or John Mire. P Tre Medine; Other pitchers: Blanchard, Jai Williams, Hunter Walker.
Fast facts: The Donaldsonville-based Bulldogs are the defending Division IV champions; Zeringue is an LSU-Eunice signee.
Catholic
Division I
Record, playoff seed: 26-10, No. 1
Head coach: Todd Landry
Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Rummel (21-12), 4 p.m. Thursday field 40
Lineup: DH Addison Ainsworth, LF Zach Ordeneaux, 1B Mason Zambo, CF Jackson Thomas, 2B Eric Hebert, RF Kason Cullins, 3B Tyler Wilson, SS Jakob Wax, C Matthew Lee, P Nicholas Judice
Fast facts: Catholic won its last LHSAA title in 5A in 2013 in New Orleans … The Bears were 15-8 against Class 5A/Division I competition in the regular season.
Doyle
Class 2A
Record, playoff seed: 28-11, No. 2
Head coach: Tim Beatty
Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Welsh (23-8), 7:30 p.m. field 40
Lineup: P/DH Brooks Beatty, SS Mason Davis, C Cole Mack, P/3rd Brock Adams, P/3rd Andrew Yuratich, CF Cade Watts, 1B Tyson Stewart, 2B Braden Keen, RF Braden McLin, LF/P Logan Turner, P Kolt Mitchell, P Hunter Mizell
Fast facts: The Tigers made their last tourney appearance was in 2015 and lost to eventual champion Kinder in the semifinals … P/DH Brooks Beatty is the son of Doyle head coach Tim Beatty.
Parkview Baptist
Division II
Record, playoff seed: 29-6. No. 5
Head coach: Emrick Jagneaux
Semifinal opponent: No. 1 University High (28-7), 4 p.m. Thursday field 37
Lineup: LF Tucker Ganley, SS Brennan Holt, 2B Cooper Jones, 1B Christian Reier, C Dustin Philippe, 3B Beau Comardelle, CF Terry Tolliver, RF Kyle Washington, DH Case Maginnis, P Hunter Draper.
Fast facts: The Eagles lost to eventual champion Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals a year ago … Jagneaux has led PBS to the tourney in both of his seasons at the school.
Runnels
Division V
Record, playoff seed: 14-13, No. 5
Semifinal opponent: No. 1 Claiborne Christian (17-6), 10:30 a.m. field 40
Lineup: P Ricky Harrison, C Robby Harrison, 1B Justin Taliaferro, 2B Sam Haase, SS Grayson Gulley, 3B Blaine Nicholson, LF Aaron Taliaferro, CF Collin Bueche, RF Jake Best.
Fast facts: The Raiders lost to Grace Christian in the semifinals last spring … Last year’s tourney berth ended a 10-year drought for Runnels, the Class B champion in 2008.
University
Division II
Record, playoff seed: 28-7, No. 1
Semifinal opponent: No. 5 Parkview Baptist (29-6), 4 p.m. Thursday field 37
Lineup: C Derrek Lathon, 1B Jacob Burke, 2B Reid Segar, SS Nick Wall, 3B Ethan Butler, LF Brock Slaton, CF Dylan Carmouche or Lance Wade, RF Aleksander Popov.
Fast fact: The Cubs lost to Teurlings Catholic in the title game last season and lost in the Division II semifinals in 2017 … UHS’ Burke is a Southeastern Louisiana University signee.