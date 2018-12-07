Two of Louisiana’s top 2019 prospects — defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher and wide receiver Devonta Lee — are playing for Amite in the Class 2A state title game Friday vs. Welsh, and there's a healthy contingent of LSU coaches there to take it all in.

And by a "healthy contingent," think "pretty much every key assistant coach," according to several reports from WAFB-TV and WWL-TV...

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda (who's reportedly sitting next to Sopsher's father in the stands).

Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson.

Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Special teams coach Greg McMahon.

Sopsher is a five-star, top-10 recruit in the country, according to 247 Sports, being recruited primarily by Aranda and Johnson. It's down to the Tigers and Alabama for Sopsher.

Lee is a four-star receiver and a top-200 recruit in the country, according to 247 Sports. He's also being recruited by Alabama.

LSU, as of Dec. 7, has the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia. The Tigers have 20 commitments (the limit now is 25 signees).

Can't see video below? Click here.

The first day a high school student can sign a national letter of intent is Dec. 19-21. A player can also sign on the second date, Feb. 6, 2019.

Any verbal commitment a high school student has given a school is non-binding.