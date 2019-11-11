Plenty of people work the traditional 9-to-5 schedule. The Thursday plan for local teams calls for just a bit more when the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Volleyball tournament begins.
Action begins 9 a.m. at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. Quarterfinal contests for all five divisions continue throughout the day, with a set of 8 p.m. matches scheduled to close out the first day of the annual three-day tourney that concludes Saturday. The LHSAA announced the quarterfinal schedule Monday.
The Dunham School (34-6) is the Baton Rouge area’s highest seed at No. 2 in Division IV. The Tigers meet No. 7 Notre Dame (27-18) at 12:40 p.m. The group of 11 teams is represented in the very first rotation when No. 8 Ascension Catholic (20-15) meets top-seeded Metairie Park Country Day (44-2) at 9 a.m. in a Division V quarterfinal.
“I do think we are playing well … I was pleased with our play at different points in the first two matches,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “The most important thing now is for these girls to just go out and play.
“They get some crazy ideas in their heads and put more pressure on themselves. You have to forget about the seeding, because any team that makes it to this point is going to be good. Don’t pressure yourself if you’re the high seed or think you have less of a chance if you’re not.”
The breakdown of area teams includes three teams seeded eighth in their respective brackets: St. Amant (21-14) in Division I, St. Michael (23-15) in Division III and ACHS in Division V.
Division I includes the most local teams with four. There will be a BR team in each quarterfinal.
“I think that is awesome,” St. Joseph’s Academy coach Sivi Miller said. “This is a very balanced group in Division I, and I think it says good things about teams in our area.”
Dutchtown (34-7) is seeded is the highest seed in the Division I group. SJA (28-14) is No. 6 and seventh-seeded East Ascension (31-11),
Local quarterfinal schedule
Thursday
At Pontchartrain Center
Team seeds listed in parentheses before the school name and team records listed after in paretheses.
Division I
(6) St. Joseph’s Academy (28-14) vs. (3) Dominican (30-10), 4:20 p.m.
(8) St. Amant (21-14) vs. (1) Mt. Carmel (31-7), 6:10 p.m.
(7) East Ascension (31-11) vs. (2) Mandeville (36-4), 6:10 p.m.
(5) Fontainebleau (34-9) vs. (4) Dutchtown (34-7), 8 p.m.
Division II
(6) Lee (34-3) vs. (3) Assumption (34-8), 6:10 p.m.
Division III
(6) Lutcher (23-13) vs. (3) Westlake (31-10), 2:30 p.m.
(8) St. Michael (23-15) vs. (1) Cabrini (32-4), 4:20 p.m.
Division IV
(5) University (31-10) vs. (4) Parkview Baptist (32-10), 12:40 p.m.
(7) Notre Dame (27-18) vs. (2) Dunham (34-6), 12:40 p.m.
Division V
(8) Ascension Catholic (20-15) vs. (1) Metairie Park Country Day (44-2), 9 a.m.