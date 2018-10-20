br.stmichaelparkviewvb.101818_HS_543
Buy Now

St. Michael's Amber Igiede (37) sends the ball over the net against Parkview, Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Monday

Mentorship Academy at Baker, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Lee, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at Walker, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Tara, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at University, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Central, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

White Castle at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Brighton at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at The Church Academy, 6 p.m.

Dunham at University, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Walker, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Loranger at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Friendship Capitol at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Livonia at Baker, 5 p.m.

Live Oak at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Lee at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Madison Prep at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Tara at Scotlandville, 5 p.m.

Destrehan at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Runnels, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

University at St. John, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Central, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Episcopal at Woodlawn, 4:30 p.m.

Friendship Capitol at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Runnels at The Church Academy, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. Brighton School at Parkmeadow, 6 p.m.

Walker at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Woodlawn, 6:30 p.m.

View comments