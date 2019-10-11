WALKER — Walker took advantage of five Scotlandville turnovers and scored three unanswered touchdowns late in Friday night's game to open District 4-5A play with a 35-27 win.
Walker senior defensive back Kerry Flowers picked off a Jesse Craig pass late in the third quarter as the Hornets were driving deep into Wildcat territory.
The Wildcats took the ensuing possession 78 yards and claimed a 28-20 lead early in the fourth quarter that it never relinquished.
Aubrey Womack picked off Craig once again as Scotlandville attempted to make a furious comeback late in the fourth quarter.
Walker senior running back Keondre Brown scored on runs of 11, 2 and 4 yards as the Wildcats raced past the previously undefeated Hornets (5-1, 0-1).
Brown finished the game with 173 yards on 30 carries for Walker (3-3, 1-0).
The Wildcats offense was orchestrated by senior quarterback Ethan McMasters, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception. McMasters eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with the winning effort.
Walker, clad in blue jerseys and black pants to honor law enforcement officers, stunned the Hornets with a stingy defense that came through with key plays at the right moments.
Craig, Scotlandville’s senior quarterback, passed for 303 yards in the losing effort.
Leading rusher Chance Williams added 136 yards on 30 carries for the Hornets.
The district foes battled through a scoreless first quarter before Walker took a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Wildcats drove 55 yards in five plays and McMasters found junior receiver Jasper Turner for a 30-yard gain. The big play set up an 18-yard scoring pass to Brian Thomas to put the hosts ahead.
Scotlandville responded with a five-play scoring drive of its own, highlighted by Craig’s 62-yard pass to Reggie King. Senior receiver Sylvester Bouligny then scored on a 13-yard run.
Walker answered by putting together a controlled drive that covered 61 yards in 10 plays. Brown assumed most of the load by carrying five times for 41 yards on the trip. The Wildcats capped the drive when McMasters connected with Thomas once again for a 20-yard scoring play.
The Hornets appeared to grab the lead just before halftime. The visitors drove down to score with less than a minute left and Williams’ 2-point conversion made it 15-14 — but the play was called back due to an illegal substitution infraction.
A subsequent penalty against Walker moved the ball up to the 15-yard line, and Nick Montgomery’s kick tied the score at 14 going into the locker room.