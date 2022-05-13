Three teams, two locations and one common goal.
Class 5A St. Amant, Division I/5A Catholic High and 3A Lutcher all play for championships on the final day of the LHSAA’s baseball season.
“It’s unbelievable. They made that Christmas song, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year.’ It was actually about this time of year,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “To be playing on the last day of the season is always your goal and to able to actually do it is awesome.”
The top-seeded Bears (30-7) meet No. 3 Curtis (22-11) in the Division I final set 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Baseball tournament at SLU’s Pat Kenelly Diamond.
St. Amant and Lutcher play their title games Saturday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Baseball tournament at Sulphur’s McMurry Park. Eighth-seeded St. Amant (31-9) plays No. 2 West Monroe (32-4) at 6 p.m. in 5A.
The Gators are one of the biggest stories in the playoffs, having already beaten three higher seeds, including nationally ranked No. 1 seed Barbe last week and hometown favorite Sulphur Thursday night.
“Anything in 5A tough and I expect it to be an all-out battle,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “I am proud of the way we fought back. Being down 6-0 in a game like that and then coming back to win is pretty special. You can’t really explain it.
“My advice will be the same as it has been — play fearless, play loose, enjoy the moment and now, go finish the job.”
The 3A final with third-seeded Lutcher (32-9) and top-seeded Berwick (33-7) is set for 2 p.m. It could be the most intriguing of all given since the teams are District 8-3A rivals who split their regular-season games.
“Last year was so crazy because we won and we had to hurry up and prepare for something we had not done,” Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen said. “And we had to find out more information about Sterlington. This year we know what to expect. We are more about ease.
“We are getting more information about Berwick’s last few games. We know them and they know us. I think it’s a great matchup.”
Game notes
St. Amant held a graduation ceremony for its seniors Friday. The Gators wore caps and gowns over their uniforms on a baseball field.
Bravata said he may bring back Thursday starter Jacob Mayers (8-1) vs. West Monroe because he did not exceed his pitch limit. Catholic’s Bass said he plans to start Prescott Marsh (5-0) vs. John Curtis.
For Lutcher, shortstop Noah Detillier (5-2) gets the start. Detillier was the winning pitcher in the Bulldogs’ 10-8 regular-season win over Berwick.
Ties that bind
St. Amant’s Bravata previously coached Berwick to an LHSAA title. Jensen of Lutcher is a St. Mary Parish native who previously coached at Patterson.
West Monroe coach Wade Simoneaux ties to Ascension Parish run deep. He is a former East Ascension player who was an assistant at UL before becoming head coach at Louisiana Tech.
On the high school level, Simoneaux was head coach at Ascension Catholic and started the Episcopal program.