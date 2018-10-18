Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday’s games
Benton 14, Huntington 12
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 68, North Central 16
Chalmette 48, Higgins 6
Crowley 20, Church Point 16
Elton 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit
Evangel Christian 42, C.E. Byrd 7
G.W. Carver 28, McDonogh #35 0
Houma Christian 51, St. Martin’s 20
John F. Kennedy 28, Riverdale 26
Landry-Walker 48, Bonnabel 7
Live Oak 30, Belaire 0
Montgomery 60, Lena Northwood 28
Opelousas Catholic 56, Westminster 0
Plaquemine 38, St. Michael 7
St. Louis 24, Jennings 14
Welsh 49, Kinder 9
Southern Lab 43, East Iberville 8
BATON ROUGE
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Broadmoor (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Beau Chene (5-4A) at Livonia (5-4A)
Lutcher (6-4A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)
Parkview Baptist (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Istrouma
Baton Rouge area
Episcopal (8-2A) at Baker (6-3A)
Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Brusly (6-3A)
West Feliciana (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial
Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at University High (6-3A)
Albany (7-3A) at Hannan (7-3A)
De La Salle (10-3A) at St. James (10-3A)
Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Lusher Charter (10-3A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Church Academy (8-2A)
Northeast (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Springfield (10-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A)
St. Helena (10-2A) at Amite (9-2A)
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)
White Castle (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. John (6-1A) at Kentwood (6-1A)
Acadiana
Acadiana (3-5A) at Sulphur (3-5A)
Barbe (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)
New Iberia (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)
LaGrange (3-5A) at Lafayette (3-5A)
Crowley (5-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)
Mamou (5-3A) at Eunice (5-3A)
Iota (5-3A) at Port Barre (5-3A)
Northwest (5-3A) at Pine Prairie (5-3A)
N. Vermilion (8-3A) at Abbeville (8-3A)
Berwick (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)
Erath (8-3A) at Kaplan (8-3A)
Notre Dame (5-2A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)
Loreauville (6-2A) at Ascension Episcopal (6-2A)
Catholic-NI(6-2A) at Delcambre (6-2A)
Jeanerette (6-2A) at Franklin (6-2A)
Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)
Southeast
Northshore (6-5A) at Covington (6-5A)
Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
Hammond (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)
H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)
C. Lafourche (7-5A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)
East St. John (7-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at West St. Mary (7-2A)
Loranger (7-3A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)
Haynes Academy (10-3A) at St. Charles (10-3A)
Northlake Christian (9-2A) at Pine (9-2A)
Independence (9-2A) at Pope John Paul II (9-2A)
Riverside (10-2A) at Fisher (10-2A)
Houma Christian (8-1A) at St. Martin’s (8-1A)
West St. John (8-1A) at Varnado (8-1A)
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Friday’s games
Northshore at Covington
Fontainebleau at Ponchatoula
St. Paul’s at Slidell
Hammond at Mandeville
East St. John at Hahnville
H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan
Central Lafourche at Terrebonne
East Jefferson vs. Ehret at Memtsas
West Jefferson vs. Grace King at Yenni
Shaw vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. John Curtis at Bertolino
Franklinton at Lakeshore
Salmen at Pearl River
McMain vs. Karr at Behrman
Albany at Hannan
Loranger at Jewel Sumner
De La Salle at St. James
Donaldsonville at Lusher
Haynes at St. Charles Catholic
Independence at Pope John Paul II
Northlake Christian at Pine
Riverside at Fisher
Newman at South Plaquemines
Houma Christian at St. Martin’s
Ben Franklin at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at South Terrebonne
Ascension Christian vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American
Ecole Classique vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Thibodaux vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Rummel vs. Brother Martin at Tad Gormley
Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas