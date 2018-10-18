Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday’s games

Benton 14, Huntington 12

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 68, North Central 16

Chalmette 48, Higgins 6

Crowley 20, Church Point 16

Elton 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit

Evangel Christian 42, C.E. Byrd 7

G.W. Carver 28, McDonogh #35 0

Houma Christian 51, St. Martin’s 20

John F. Kennedy 28, Riverdale 26

Landry-Walker 48, Bonnabel 7

Live Oak 30, Belaire 0

Montgomery 60, Lena Northwood 28

Opelousas Catholic 56, Westminster 0

Plaquemine 38, St. Michael 7

St. Louis 24, Jennings 14

Welsh 49, Kinder 9

Southern Lab 43, East Iberville 8

BATON ROUGE

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Broadmoor (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Beau Chene (5-4A) at Livonia (5-4A)

Lutcher (6-4A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)

Parkview Baptist (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Istrouma

Baton Rouge area

Episcopal (8-2A) at Baker (6-3A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Brusly (6-3A)

West Feliciana (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial

Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at University High (6-3A)

Albany (7-3A) at Hannan (7-3A)

De La Salle (10-3A) at St. James (10-3A)

Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Lusher Charter (10-3A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Church Academy (8-2A)

Northeast (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Springfield (10-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A)

St. Helena (10-2A) at Amite (9-2A)

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)

White Castle (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. John (6-1A) at Kentwood (6-1A)

Acadiana

Acadiana (3-5A) at Sulphur (3-5A)

Barbe (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)

New Iberia (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)

LaGrange (3-5A) at Lafayette (3-5A)

Crowley (5-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)

Mamou (5-3A) at Eunice (5-3A)

Iota (5-3A) at Port Barre (5-3A)

Northwest (5-3A) at Pine Prairie (5-3A)

N. Vermilion (8-3A) at Abbeville (8-3A)

Berwick (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)

Erath (8-3A) at Kaplan (8-3A)

Notre Dame (5-2A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)

Loreauville (6-2A) at Ascension Episcopal (6-2A)

Catholic-NI(6-2A) at Delcambre (6-2A)

Jeanerette (6-2A) at Franklin (6-2A)

Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)

Southeast

Northshore (6-5A) at Covington (6-5A)

Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Hammond (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)

H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)

C. Lafourche (7-5A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)

East St. John (7-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)

Thibodaux (7-5A) at West St. Mary (7-2A)

Loranger (7-3A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)

Haynes Academy (10-3A) at St. Charles (10-3A)

Northlake Christian (9-2A) at Pine (9-2A)

Independence (9-2A) at Pope John Paul II (9-2A)

Riverside (10-2A) at Fisher (10-2A)

Houma Christian (8-1A) at St. Martin’s (8-1A)

West St. John (8-1A) at Varnado (8-1A)

NEW ORLEANS AREA

Friday’s games

Northshore at Covington

Fontainebleau at Ponchatoula

St. Paul’s at Slidell

Hammond at Mandeville

East St. John at Hahnville

H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan

Central Lafourche at Terrebonne

East Jefferson vs. Ehret at Memtsas

West Jefferson vs. Grace King at Yenni

Shaw vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. John Curtis at Bertolino

Franklinton at Lakeshore

Salmen at Pearl River

McMain vs. Karr at Behrman

Albany at Hannan

Loranger at Jewel Sumner

De La Salle at St. James

Donaldsonville at Lusher

Haynes at St. Charles Catholic

Independence at Pope John Paul II

Northlake Christian at Pine

Riverside at Fisher

Newman at South Plaquemines

Houma Christian at St. Martin’s

Ben Franklin at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at South Terrebonne

Ascension Christian vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American

Ecole Classique vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Thibodaux vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Rummel vs. Brother Martin at Tad Gormley

Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas

