Lutcher (3-2) defeated Dutchtown 34-6 Friday night at Griffin Field in a sloppy affair that featured 19 penalties for 211 yards.
Penalties, turnovers, dropped passes and missed opportunities plagued the Griffins throughout the game. While Lutcher was not immune to the penalty bug, Dutchtown (3-2) was never able to overcome costly mistakes and failed to score on offense.
Lutcher running back Rondell Mealy got things started for the Bulldogs when he punched in an 8-yard score on Lutcher’s first drive. Mealy led the way running the ball 17 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Lutcher quarterback Kolby Bourgeouis followed that up with a 5-yard touchdown run of his own, which gave Lutcher a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Dutchtown simply couldn’t get out of its own way offensively. Dutchtown’s offense accounted for only 162 yards. But with 109 yards in penalties, it may have felt like even less for the Griffins.
After each player scored individually, Bourgeouis connected with Mealy for a 26-yard touchdown. Bourgeouis completed 15 passes on 22 attempts on the night for 147 yards and a touchdown.
With just a handful of seconds remaining before halftime, it appeared Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta was prepared to punt the ball and go into the locker room down three scores.
Lutcher had other plans. The Bulldogs blocked the punt and defensive back Ivan Clark picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown for a 28-0 lead with six seconds left in the half.
Dutchtown opened the second half with some fire on offense driving the ball deep into Lutcher territory. However, some negative plays stalled out the drive, and out of desperation, the Griffins were forced to attempt a long fourth-down conversion.
Unfortunately for Dutchtown, quarterback Drelone Monroe overthrew his target and turned the ball over on downs.
A few minutes later Dutchtown defensive back Jordan Jackson intercepted Bourgeouis and took it 100 yards from one end zone to the other end zone, putting the Griffins on the board for the first time.
“We got a little impatient down there by the goal line,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “Good players make good plays. And Mr. Jackson over there for Dutchtown is a pretty good football player."
With Lutcher leading 28-6, penalties continued to pour in for both teams, which slowed down any comeback effort from Dutchtown.
With a short passing attack that mimicked an efficient, late-game rushing attack, Lutcher strung together a long drive early in the fourth quarter. Mealy put the nail in the coffin, by running in a 2-yard touchdown.
“I believe we played outstanding,” Jenkins said. “The defense did a great job all night long. I think I need to buy my defensive coordinator lunch one day after putting up that shut out.”