The nondistrict contest featured two schools located a few miles part. The gap between University High and Lee High in the local/Louisiana volleyball hierarchy has typically been wide.
While U-High notched a 3-0 victory Wednesday night, Lee served notice that it may be closing the gap. There were positives for both sides in the Cubs 26-24, 25-17 and 25-21 win at UHS.
“It’s a good game for us and them. I would like to play a team like that every day if I could. They worked hard in every set, they were athletic and scrappy,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “With my girls, I was most impressed with their awareness on the court with the shots they hit. They made the right decisions based on where they were.”
Colleen Temple led the Cubs (5-2) in kills with 11. Elise Doomes added 13 digs, eight kills and six aces. Rohnny Haliburton (eight kills) and Maggie Segar (29 assists) were other leaders for UHS of Division IV. Lee (6-2) leaned heavily on middle Diamond Holliday, who led the Rebels in kills. No statistics were available for the Patriots.
Lee coach Michelle Haynes gauged the match as a much-needed next step for her Division II team.
“We broke down in some of our defensive sets and at times we lost our composure,” Haynes said. “There were some mental breakdowns, but we came back. Here’s the thing — we’re a work in progress and I can’t stress that enough. Once we get the chemistry and trust, everything will fall into place.”
The first set was tied eight times. The Patriots broke a series of ties by forging a 17-15 lead with kill by Reghan Daniel and an ace by Valente Jenkins. But U-High responded, scoring eight of the next nine points.
Two kills by Temple and two hitting errors by Lee gave the Cubs a 23-18 advantage. Lee made a 6-1 push to tie it 24-24. A cross-court kill by Lee's Jordan Coates and two UHS hitting errors were pivotal. U-High ended it quickly. Nadia Perira’s ace clinched a 26-24 win in set one.
The Cubs raced out to a 9-3 lead in set 2, forcing a Lee timeout. The Patriots battled back to tie it twice. Temple provided a couple of crucial kills once again. Hitting errors by Lee also were crucial in the 25-17 set.
“This year we started out with a new team,” Temple said. “None of us have really played together. I think we have a lot of potential and we haven’t quite jelled yet. Lee was tough … the made plays and came at us.”
Lee turned the tables in the third set, building an 11-5 lead, thanks in part to three kills by Holliday. Haliburton helped lead the UHS comeback with three well-placed kills. U-High outscored Lee 19-5 and held a commanding 24-17 lead after another kill by Temple. Jenkins scored two of the next four points for Lee before U-High closed out the match.
“We haven’t quite clicked yet,” Segar said. “We’re getting there.”