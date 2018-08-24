Keilon Brown picked up right where he left off.
Eight months after Brown orchestrated a dominating performance in the Class 5A state championship game, the junior quarterback was back at work leading Zachary to a 27-7 victory against West Feliciana in the schools’ annual preseason jamboree.
He only threw 12 passes against the defending Class 3A champions, but three went for touchdowns to go with 174 total yards.
But the most important fact of the night wass that everything ran smoothly a week before the real season begins.
“It felt pretty good just to get back into the gist of stuff,” Brown said. “Being back on the field on a Friday night. It’s a good atmosphere to be in under the lights at Zachary High School.”
Brown’s favorite target was senior wide receiver Chandler Whitfield.
The duo combined for 147 yards on five receptions, including the game's first two touchdowns. Whitfield finished with six receptions for 177 yards with every reception going for 15 or more yards.
The first ball to Whitfield came on Zachary’s opening possession when Brown threw a perfect strike to the back shoulder for a 32-yard score.
The next score showed off Whitfield’s skills, shaking three defenders on a screen to slip 22 yards down the left sideline.
By the end of the night, Brown completed six passes for 15 or more yards.
“We felt like we had some matches we liked there,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “(We) moved Chandler around a little bit in the formations. We were able to exploit some of that stuff. (Whitfield) looked sharp all night.”
West Feliciana’s offense did not have the same luck as quarterback Bennett Clement faced strong pressure from the Broncos defensive front.
The Saints had one play gain more than 6 yards, while they were taken down six times behind the line of scrimmage.
The lone bright spot was the West Feliciana defense forced three turnovers in the second half for what became the Saints most productive plays.
Safety and wide receiver Khiry Morrison almost had a touchdown on a recovered fumble but was tripped up by Brown as the last possible body in his way to the end zone. Morrison later got his score when he picked off backup Prince Johnson and took it back for West Feliciana’s only points.
“All we ask of those guys is to get better every day,” said coach Robb Odom. “From where we were last Thursday at the scrimmage to where we were today, we’re better. That’s all you can ask for. If we go into that same attitude on Monday, we’ll be better.”