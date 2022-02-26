As the game ended, fans in the stands launched rounds of confetti into the air to celebrate. The real fireworks began much earlier.
Top-seeded Liberty forced 12 second-quarter turnovers to turn what was a two-point game into a runaway 81-39 victory over St. Louis Catholic in a Division II quarterfinal played Saturday at Liberty.
“Coach (Brandon White) told us we had to come out and dominate more in that (second) quarter,” Liberty’s Quentin Henry said. “We missed some assignments on defense the first quarter. He told us we had to force more turnovers and play with a lot more energy. That’s what we did.”
Jacob Wilson led a balanced attack for Liberty (26-7) with 15 points. Henry added 13 points and 15 rebounds. Hardy Bryson scored a game-high 19 points for Lake Charles-based St. Louis.
The victory sends the Patriots to the Division II semifinals for the second straight year. Liberty faces the De La Salle-St. Thomas More winner at the Cajundome in Lafayette next week.
“We put in our press early and saw that they turned it over some,” Liberty’s White said. “So, we stayed in it and we got real active. We were able to get our hands on the ball a lot and that led to some easy baskets. That got us going.”
Liberty led 16-14 after one quarter. The Patriots raced out to a 10-4 lead to open the game. But St. Louis bounced back and got to within one, at 15-14, one back-to-back baskets by Mika Ducok.
The second quarter was an entirely different story as the ninth-seeded Saints (18-12) struggled to get any offense going amid their turnover difficulties.
“Their pressure turned us over and fundamentally we did not square up when we got shots,” St. Louis coach Mac Guillory said. “We did not look at the basket and they took advantage of our misfortune.
“I am super proud of my kids. We returned only one starter from last year and it is an accomplishment to get this far. They (Liberty) are very talented. They are long, athletic and deep.”
The teams traded baskets to open the decisive second quarter. Liberty went on a roll after that. The Patriots on an 11-0 run and then added 15-5 surge to close out the first half.
Wilson is typically Liberty’s leading scorer. But in this game, points came from multiple players. Cameron Newman added 12 points and five other players finished with between seven and nine points. Six players combined made eight 3-pointers.
“We got it going there in the second quarter,” Henry added. “We need to keep that way for two more games. We went there (LHSAA tourney) last year and had a let down. This time we have to keep going.”