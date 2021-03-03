HAMMOND — In a field of New Orleans teams that compete in the same district, Scotlandville certainly looked like the odd team out.
Top-seeded Mt. Carmel Academy won the Division I semifinal 55-44 on Wednesday, following the seeding-based script. But fourth-seeded Hornets added a gritty subplot at the LHSAA’s Girls Basketball tournament.
“Mt. Carmel is No. 1 for a reason … to their coaching staff congratulations on a great game,” Scotlandville coach Charles Booker said. “My team … they don’t have any quit in them. I am so proud of them.
“They took the coaching, they took the adverse moments and kept fighting. We kept stressing all week that basketball is a game of runs and if you run hard enough you are going to be there. We were there.”
Scotlandville trailed by as much as 18 points in the third quarter. The Hornets changed up their pressure defense and went on a 14-4 fourth-quarter run. Scotlandville cut the Cubs’ lead to four points at 43-39 with 3:38 remaining on a jumper by Kalyn Williams.
But Mt. Carmel (23-5) regained its composure with Taylor Wilkins leading the way. Wilkins, who had a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds, grabbed a Scotlandville miss. Jessica Runnels, whose jumper pushed the MCA lead back out to six with 2:23 left.
Scotlandville was forced to foul as the clock wound down and Mt. Carmel cashed in, making eight free throws in the final minute.
Freshman Kameira McDonald led Scotlandville (17-8) with 16 points. Williams (11) and Leilani Lewis (10) also scored in double figures for the Hornets.
Runnels added 13 for the Cubs, who advance to play district rival John Curtis, the No. 2 seed, in the title game set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at SLU.
“With every turnover, with every poor decision that we made, hope crept in for them (Scotlandville) and they became incredibly aggressive,” MCA coach Jamie Thomatis said. “We spoke about before the game … the aggressor is the one that tends to get the calls. The balls bounce their way.
“Scotlandville established themselves as the aggressor for a moment in time. Thankfully, we were able to get a little momentum and clock was on our side. And we made some free throws.”
Scotlandville’s Booker stood by the Hornets' game plan and effort. So did his players.
“We gave it our all today and every day ... we worked hard at practice,” said Lewis, the lone senior in the lineup. “Of my four years, this was the best. ”