Blazing trails is never easy.
To be the first person to do anything requires discipline, hard work, commitment and a change in mindset.
Da’Shun Hugley checks all of those boxes and is now on the cusp of becoming the first football player at Mentorship Academy to receive a college scholarship.
Hugley, a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver for the Class 3A Sharks, has received scholarship offers from Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State. He will make his official visits in January and plans to announce his final decision in February.
That decision will be based largely on the academic advantages and opportunities available, he said.
Hugley has spent this week preparing for the upcoming Red Stick Bowl, featuring 90 of the top prep players in the Baton Rouge area. His Patriots squad will take on the Eagles at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachary’s Bronco Stadium.
If Hugley’s plans materialize, Mentorship coach Keith Woods will see the accomplishment as the result of a new path he set for the program when he took over in March of 2018.
The Sharks swam in a vast sea of futility as they dropped their first 43 games as a fledgling program. But they began smelling success in the water when they defeated Glen Oaks in their final regular-season game last year.
Woods led the squad to a 5-5 mark this season and an appearance in the state playoffs. The season came to an end after the No. 27-seeded Sharks fell 29-6 in the first round to eventual semifinalist McDonogh 35.
The way Hugley and Woods see it, that’s not bad for an up-and-coming program trying to assert itself as a big fish in an environment filled with more established predators.
“The kids started buying in to what we were teaching them,” Woods said. “And Da’Shun was one of our leaders who really stepped up.”
Hugley also saw it as the payoff from hours of hard work in addition to the added motivation that failure often provides.
“The seniors were tired of going 0-10,” he said. “We worked a lot harder during the offseason and it showed on the field. We wanted to go out with a bang. We didn’t go as far in the playoffs as we wanted, but we won our first homecoming game and we won on senior night.”
As even trailblazers can sometimes become a little emotional, Hugley admits that he shed some tears after the McDonogh loss.
“I started crying because I knew I could have done better. But everybody told me to keep my head up because we had a successful year and accomplished some of our goals,” he said. “To win even more than two games was big for us."
He’s also encouraged by the fact that he was considered worthy enough to be selected to participate in the Red Stick Bowl and he has a likely college football career ahead of him.
Teammate Shamar Powers, a safety, is also representing Mentorship in the Red Stick Bowl and Hugley’s former teammate Marcus Winley played in last season’s game.
Further proof, Hugley contends, that the Sharks are a program on the rise.