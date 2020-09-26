Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local/area
Metairie Park Country Day (9-1A) at Episcopal (8-2A), 6 p.m.
Springfield (9-2A) vs. Albany (8-3A) at Walker High
Belaire (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Northeast (8-2A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Northeast
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
KIPP Renaissance (10-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Houma Christian (7-2A)
Friday
Class 5A\4A
Denham Springs (4-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Captain Shreve (1-5A)
Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
St. Augustine (10-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
West Feliciana (7-3A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Covington (6-5A)
Northwest (5-3A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
Riverside Academy (9-1A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
University (7-3A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Livonia (6-4A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Istrouma (7-4A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Istrouma
Plaquemine (7-4A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A)
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at North Central (5-1A)
Kentwood (9-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
Riverdale (8-5A) at St. James (9-3A)
East Iberville (7-1A) at Varnado (9-2A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Amite (9-2A)
White Castle (7-1A) at West St. Mary (7-2A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)