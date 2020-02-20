DENHAM SPRINGS — It was apparent the Denham Springs Lady Yellow Jackets were out of sync against East St. John in their first-round Class 5A playoff Thursday night.
The hosts were playing without starting point guard Violett Jackson, who went down with an injury in the final seconds of a close win over Live Oak last week.
But senior Kennedy King filled in and the Lady Jackets found their rhythm just in time to clip the Wildcats 49-47.
DSHS coach Blake Zito said it took some time for the No. 10 Lady Jackets to find their groove, but King played a key role in running the offense effectively.
“Kennedy came in and battled all night long and really kept her composure,” he said. “I thought we had some nerves and jitters at first, but we found a way to win and get to the next round.”
No. 23 East St. John took Denham (19-9-1) all the way down to the wire.
The visitors were up 47-46 with 30 seconds left in the game, but Denham senior Kate Thompson made a pair of free throws that gave her team a 48-47 lead with just 18 seconds left.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to tie the score when sophomore Alaysha Soniat was fouled and went to the line with 5 seconds left. It was the team’s first one-and-one trip to the free-throw line of the second half.
Soniat, who started as a freshman last year, missed the front end. Demham's Sheneka Taylor rebound the miss, and the Lady Jackets were on their way to the regional round to face No. 7 Hahnville.
Thompson led the Lady Jackets with 20 points, followed by Trenishia Muse with 14. Thompson also contributed three blocked shots and a steal. Freshman Jasmine Matthews had a game-high 21 points in the losing effort, followed by Kayana Adams with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
East St. John coach Stasha Thomas-James said she often emphasizes the importance of solid freethrow shooting to her players, but the Wildcats couldn’t make the shots that counted at the end.
“We just came up short,” she said. “We preach free-throw shooting all the time. It’s a small thing but it makes a huge difference in a game. I called time out and told Alaysha there was no pressure. It’s just like practice, just get to the line, take a deep breath and let it go. It was just a hard situation.”
Thomas-James said the task for the Wildcats (23-8) was to stop Thompson in the post.
“We’ve seen them play and knew that was the key to their game,” she said. “We wanted to keep her off the block and try to get some back side help. We knew if she got on the block, we were going to have trouble. I just told them to come out and keep fighting.”
Thompson said without Jackson running the offense the Lady Jackets sputtered a bit trying to get into scoring position.
“We lost Violett and we knew they were going to come out and play hard, but Kennedy stepped up and played well,” Thompson said. “We finally got used to their pressure and handled it better as the game went on. The momentum shifted a lot, but we finished at the end, so that’s what matters.”
DSHS took control early on, opening an eight-point spread late in the first quarter. But the hosts were plagued by turnovers in the second period, committing five in the first three minutes of the second quarter.
St. John took advantage and chipped away. The Wildcats ats caught up to Denham when Matthews scored from close range to tie the score at 19-19 midway through the second period.
After a quick basket by Denham’s Muse, Matthews scored again to make it 21-21. Lia Anderson drained a shot from outside at the halftime buzzer to give East St. John a 28-25 lead at halftime.