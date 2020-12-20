saturdayclassicgallery7677.121519
Buy Now

Edna Karr accepts the championship trophy against Warren Easton after the LHSAA Class 4A High School State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

If you want tickets for the LHSAA Prep Classic in Natchitoches don't expect to stand in line. Instead, you should go online to purchase tickets starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets must be purchased at NSUtickets.com for each of the nine games set for the Prep Classic Dec. 27-30 at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium, according to an LHSAA press release.

Cost of tickets is $25 each and including a $3 processing fee and parking on the NSU campus. Games will be played at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, 29-30. Three games set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 are set for Dec. 28.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions of 25 percent capacity, only 4,250 tickets will be sold for each game. The stadium also will be cleared of all spectators and then cleaned/sanitized after each game.

The list of matchups is as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 27: Many vs. Kinder (Class 2A), 1 p.m.; Byrd vs. Catholic (Division I), 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28: Grand Lake vs. Oak Grove (Class 1A), 11 a.m.; Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles Catholic (Division III), 3 p.m.; St. Thomas More vs. De La Salle (Division II), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Calvary Baptist vs. Ouachita Christian (Division IV), 1 p.m.: Karr vs. Carencro (Class 4A), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Madison Prep vs. Union Parish (Class 3A), 1 p.m.; Alexandria vs. Acadiana (Class 5A), 6 p.m.

View comments