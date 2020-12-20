If you want tickets for the LHSAA Prep Classic in Natchitoches don't expect to stand in line. Instead, you should go online to purchase tickets starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets must be purchased at NSUtickets.com for each of the nine games set for the Prep Classic Dec. 27-30 at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium, according to an LHSAA press release.
Cost of tickets is $25 each and including a $3 processing fee and parking on the NSU campus. Games will be played at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, 29-30. Three games set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 are set for Dec. 28.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions of 25 percent capacity, only 4,250 tickets will be sold for each game. The stadium also will be cleared of all spectators and then cleaned/sanitized after each game.
The list of matchups is as follows:
Sunday, Dec. 27: Many vs. Kinder (Class 2A), 1 p.m.; Byrd vs. Catholic (Division I), 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28: Grand Lake vs. Oak Grove (Class 1A), 11 a.m.; Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles Catholic (Division III), 3 p.m.; St. Thomas More vs. De La Salle (Division II), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29: Calvary Baptist vs. Ouachita Christian (Division IV), 1 p.m.: Karr vs. Carencro (Class 4A), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30: Madison Prep vs. Union Parish (Class 3A), 1 p.m.; Alexandria vs. Acadiana (Class 5A), 6 p.m.