Sometimes, the importance of free-throw shooting gets overlooked. But not by East Ascension.
The Spartans made eight out of nine free throws in the final 1:28 to put away a 61-55 nondistrict road victory over rival St. Amant on Friday night at the Gators’ Gold Dome.
“We have struggling with free throws the last couple of games,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “At practice, that has been a point us emphasis.
“The thing I am most proud of is the effort. There are things we need to continue to work on and clean up. It can be better.”
It was the eighth win in nine games for the Spartans (10-4). Lee, EAHS’ football coach/athletic director, took over last month when Tyler Turner stepped down as coach.
Nderius Walker led the Spartans with 17 points. Keith Thomas added 15 for the winners and made four of those pivotal free throws down the stretch. Letavian Crockett scored a game-high 20 points for St. Amant (12-9), while Trace Forbes added 17.
“It’s a rival game and it is always a war,” St. Amant coach Travis Uzee said. “It came down to them making a few more plays than us. And those free throws.
"We knew we needed to make every play we could against this those guys. It's that kind of game.”
The stands on both sides of the court were packed. St. Amant students were decked out in their traditional hunter’s orange just as they do for football games.
As the national anthem ended, the students closed with “Home of the Gators.” But it was East Ascension that found a comfort zone on the court.
A 3-pointer from the left baseline by Tilicuis Irvin gave the Spartans a 10-6 lead with 3:56 to go in the first half. The Gators answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kobe Green, making it 10-9 just 17 seconds later.
East Ascension quarter on 9-5 run and led 19-14. The pace slowed in the first three minutes of the second period after the Spartans’ Troy Dunn opened the scoring with a dunk off a Gators turnover.
St. Amant got within four points twice. Another basket by Dunn and a jumper by Michael Burnett extended the EAHS lead to eight points at 28-21 with 2:10 remaining in the half.
The Gators made just three of 13 shots from the field in the second quarter. But putback by Forbes with 42 seconds left got SAHS within five at 28-23.
Forbes got into some foul trouble. But the Gators found another catalyst in Crockett, who scored six points in the third quarter. After EAHS extended its lead to eight points, Crockett was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws.
Crockett made a 3-pointer from the left baseline with 31 seconds left to get St. Amant within one at 42-41 going into the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Irvin and a two baskets by Thomas helped the Spartans build an eight-point lead in the final quarter.
"This means a lot because it is the last time we will play (St. Amant) here," Dunn said.