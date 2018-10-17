Plaquemine’s Paul Distefano and St. Michael's Joey Sanchez both want to see their teams improve.
Just what that means and how it unfolds is the key storyline as St. Michael (4-3, 1-1) hosts Plaquemine (5-2, 2-0) in a District 6-4A football game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Olympia Stadium.
“This is a three-game gauntlet for us,” Sanchez said. “There were some things we did not execute well last week. However, Lutcher had a lot to do with that. We know we can’t fall behind early and we have to limit out mistakes.”
The Warriors were beaten 49-0 by Lutcher in Week 7. The Week 8 game against Plaquemine is part of a 6-4A sequence that includes transitions into another showdown in Week 9 with defending district champion Parkview Baptist. Sanchez knows his team is the underdog again this week.
It is one of four games set for Thursday night in the Baton Rouge area and Distefano said the Week 8 game has the full attention of his squad.
“Last week was the best game we have played in all three phases,” Distefano said of their 34-15 victory. “It was huge to beat Parkview, but we can’t dwell on that. Even though we played well last week, there are still plenty of areas where we can improve. The goal is to get better every week and this is our next chance.”
Distefano praised Sanchez and his work with the Warriors and their new option offense. In turn, Sanchez noted the depth and athleticism of the Green Devils.
Both teams prefer to run the ball first. Melvin McClay of Plaquemine ranks among area rushing leaders with 799 yards and eight TDs. Senior quarterback Cole Garafola leads St. Michael’s double-slot option attack.
“This will be our second week playing a double-slot option team,” Distefano said. “And it’s another test.”