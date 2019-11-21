SULPHUR — Swimming records often come and go. But when they go at the rate they did in the Division III competition at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Swim meet Thursday, it is truly something to behold.
Four competitors, including two from Baton Rouge, each wound up with two individual records after the finals at the SPAR Aquatic Center.
Rylee Moore of Parkview Baptist and Christopher Richardson of University High used different methods to complete their records. Moore was selected as the Outstanding Girls Swimmer in Division III after winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.12 seconds and 100 backstroke in 55.03 seconds. She opened the meet by breaking a 22-year-old composite/all divisions record in the backstroke with a time of 54.73 seconds.
Though she was unable to better that backstroke mark in the final, Moore took advantage what was literally one last chance to set a record. Moore claimed the Division III 100 freestyle record set by former teammate Jolee Liles a year ago while swimming the leadoff leg on the Eagles’ 400 freestyle relay, the final girls event. The PBS junior swam a split of 52.16 seconds.
“Getting this (outstanding swimmer) means a lot because I trained with Jolee for so long and saw her win it,” Moore said. “The backstroke (record) was something I wanted to go for too. It was a good meet.”
It was a good meet for plenty of swimmers, including Moore.
Richardson, a sophomore, set Division III records by winning the 200 freestyle in 1:40.91 and the 100 backstroke in 50.61seconds. But he was not the Outstanding Boys Swimmer. That honor went to Jacques Rathle of team champion E.D. White Catholic, who like Moore set an all-divisions record.
However, Richardson got something else just as important — a team runner-up finish. Thibodaux-based EDW won with 345 points, while U-High finished with 238 to beat out another local team, Episcopal with 204.
“I think the 200 was the best race because that was the one I wasn’t as sure about,” Richardson said as he watched teammates take turns posing for photos with the runner-up trophy. “We don’t have a lot of guys, but everybody contributes. It has been fun.”
EDW also won the girls title with 257 points, while Episcopal led the local contingent by finishing fourth, ahead of UHS. U-High's Maddilyn Geyer set a Division III mark of 1:06.39 in winning the 100 breaststroke.
“Our girls are awesome too, but this was the boys’ year,” UHS coach Courtney Roedel said. “They just kept improving and improving and this was their time.”
Rathle of E.D. White set a composite record in the 200 IM and also won the 100 breaststroke. Jennings’ Brennon Conner also set records in winning the 50 and 100 freestyles. All three of the top finishers in the 100 backstroke race won by Richardson swam faster than the previous record.
The meet continues Friday with Division II preliminaries in the morning and Division I prelims in the afternoon.