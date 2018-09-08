MERRYVILLE — Make it two in a row for St. John. The Plaquemine-based Eagles rode the arm of Adam Blanchard to a 33-15 victory over Merryville Friday night.
Blanchard complete 15 of 32 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the nondistrict game that matched two Class 1A teams. It also was the second road win for St. John (2-0), which snapped a 20-game losing streak with a win over Ridgewood Prep in Week 1.
Justin Rivet caught five passes for 115 yards for the Eagles. Peter Anderson had two catches for 71 yards and a TD for the winners.
PLAQUEMINE 42, PORT ALLEN 12: Running back Melvin McClay and quarterback Herb Thomas combined for 174 yards rushing and four TDs to help the Green Devils (2-0) remain unbeaten with a home win.
McClay had a game-high 92 yards on 10 carries and scored one TD. Thomas added 82 yards on 11 carries and scored three second-quarter TDs. Thomas also completed 6 of 10 passes for 112 yards and another TD.
The special teams highlight for PHS was A’Tyriance Battiste’s 71-yard TD run of a punt he blocked.
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 57, CATHOLIC-PC 54: In New Roads, AES scored 29 fourth-quarter points to rally past CHSPC (1-1) as the teams rolled up 1,068 yards t0otal offense.
Matthew Langlois led the Hornets with 127 yards on 11 carries and three TDs. He also scored a TD on an 85-yard kickoff return. Collin Grezaffi added 98 yards on 16 carries with four TDs.