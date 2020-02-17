Dominican sophomore Bradley Hughes was at the right place at the right time, and Dominican is headed to the semifinals.
Hughes’ goal in the 72nd minute gave fourth-seeded Dominican a 2-1 Division I girls quarterfinal victory over No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy Monday night at Pan American Stadium.
Dominican (19-1-8) will travel to top-seeded Northshore
(21-0-3) in the semifinal round later this week. SJA finishes 16-6-5. The Panthers advanced Friday with a 4-0 win over Lafayette.
EPISCOPAL 3, CATHOLIC-NI 0: In Division IV action, Avery Tauzin scored two goals to help lead third-seeded Episcopal (16-3-3) to a quarterfinal victory in a contest pokated at EHS.
The third goal was an own goal put into the net by sixth-seeded Catholic-New Iberia (18-9-4). The Knights meet the Newman-Pope John Paul winner in the semifinals.
Boys
EPISCOPAL 2, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1: Chidi Mbagwu and Jeff Tunley scored goals to propel top-seeded Episcopal into the Division IV semifinals in a contest also played at EHS.
Slidell-based Pope John Paul, the No. 8 seed, finishes its season at 18-9-4. EHS faces the Christ Episcopal-Episcopal School of Acadiana winner in the semifinal round.