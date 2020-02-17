lhsaa logo
Buy Now

Dominican sophomore Bradley Hughes was at the right place at the right time, and Dominican is headed to the semifinals.

Hughes’ goal in the 72nd minute gave fourth-seeded Dominican a 2-1 Division I girls quarterfinal victory over No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy Monday night at Pan American Stadium.

Dominican (19-1-8) will travel to top-seeded Northshore

(21-0-3) in the semifinal round later this week. SJA finishes 16-6-5. The Panthers advanced Friday with a 4-0 win over Lafayette.

EPISCOPAL 3, CATHOLIC-NI 0: In Division IV action, Avery Tauzin scored two goals to help lead third-seeded Episcopal (16-3-3) to a quarterfinal victory in a contest pokated at EHS.

The third goal was an own goal put into the net by sixth-seeded Catholic-New Iberia (18-9-4). The Knights meet the Newman-Pope John Paul winner in the semifinals.

Boys

EPISCOPAL 2, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1: Chidi Mbagwu and Jeff Tunley scored goals to propel top-seeded Episcopal into the Division IV semifinals in a contest also played at EHS.

Slidell-based Pope John Paul, the No. 8 seed, finishes its season at 18-9-4. EHS faces the Christ Episcopal-Episcopal School of Acadiana winner in the semifinal round.

View comments