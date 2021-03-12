1, At last, a final: Zachary has waited about three generations for this moment. The Broncos were the Class 2A runners-up in 1966 and are in the tourney for the first time since. How they respond to the biggest stage and an experienced top-seeded opponent in Natchitoches Central will be pivotal Saturday night.
2, Better by the dozen: Scotlandville makes an unprecedented 12th consecutive title-game appearance. Nobody does it better? That argument can be made. But the Hornets could be in a precarious situation, facing St. Augustine for the third straight year. Beating the odds and an opponent is not always easy.
3, Breakout challenge: St. Thomas More seeks a fourth straight Division II title. U-High has been in the LHSAA tourney every year since 2013 but has not won a title in five years. The No. 1-seeded Cubs lost to STM last year in overtime. Can the Cubs flip the script this time? Plenty of people are wondering.