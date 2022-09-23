In a battle of spread offenses, Central High’s attack was the better one Friday night.
The Wildcats won an explosive, high-scoring shootout 51-21 over nondistrict visitor East Jefferson.
In a game that included 72 points, 754 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns, neither team faced a goal-to-go situation until three minutes into the second half. The shortest scoring play went for 20 yards.
The Warriors (2-1) struggled to corral Central’s senior running back, Glen Cage, who tallied 214 yards on 19 touches and scored four touchdowns — three on the ground and one through the air. Wildcats quarterback Jackson Firman completed 6 of 16 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
How it was won
Class 8-5A Central (2-2) raced out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Firman found receiver Damon Blocker for a 51-yard score, then nose tackle Colby Williams sacked East Jefferson’s quarterback, Jalen Guillard, for a safety. Cage ran 29 yards untouched into the end zone on Central’s next drive.
Guillard and senior receiver Alijah Herbert connected on a 49-yard touchdown for East Jefferson’s first score of the game. Firman responded by finding Cage open on a wheel route for a 35-yard score. Guillard answered with a precision pass to Dorrion Collins near the front pylon.
Central wideout Kam Triplett secured a juggling catch and ran for a 61-yard touchdown later in the second. East Jefferson receiver David Johnson then nabbed a well-thrown ball down the seam and raced 50 yards for a score. But Cage punctuated the Wildcats’ first-half barrage of points with 43-yard scamper, his third touchdown of the night.
Player of the game
Glen Cage, Central: The Wildcats ran their offense through Cage all night. He darted through holes, shook off tacklers and accelerated past other defenders. Cage averaged over 11 yards per touch and scored four of Central’s seven touchdowns.
The first was a 29-yard carry up the middle. He caught his second one on a wheel route to the left, turned on the jets and blew past two defenders for a score. Then he added touchdowns of 43 yards and 35 yards, the latter of which put Central ahead for good early in the third quarter.
They said it
Central coach Sid Edwards: “Cruel game, football. We couldn’t do nothing right last week, and we did a lot right tonight. The score does not indicate the type of game it was. We opened up fast with a 16-point lead, and it stayed at 16, and then it would go to nine, 16 to nine. We finally came out of halftime, and got that one on the board, and I think that drive and stopping them inside the 5 told the tale.”
Central running back Glen Cage: “Just keeping the gas on the pedal, executing plays. It feels good, contributing to the score and helping my family out. Open holes by my lineman. They did an excellent job tonight, by the way, and a few cutbacks and reads on the outside zone. My mentality never changes ... never stop putting the gas on the pedal and just keep going.”
Notable
East Jefferson actually ran more plays and totaled more yards than Central, but too many of the Warriors' drives stalled. They went 0 for 5 on fourth down.
Guillard left the game after taking a big hit on a sack in the fourth quarter. The senior, who plays both ways, looked wobbly as he left the field. He completed 4 of 10 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 84 yards.