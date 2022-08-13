Zachary safety Kylin Jackson knows how to react quickly to make a big play, but the tables were turned as a crowd of teammates, friends and family awaited Jackson’s college decision.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Jackson committed to LSU over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in an event held at the Zachary gym.
"It's home, there's nothing like playing at home," Jackson said. "I've known (it would be LSU) for like two or three weeks. The new (LSU) staff ... they recruited me hard."
He was the third high-profile local player to choose LSU over the last week. Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. and quarterback Rickie Collins of Woodlawn also picked the Tigers and were on hand to support Jackson.
Jackson is Louisiana’s No. 10 prospect for 2023, according to the rankings by On3. He also is rated 10th nationally at his position.
“I think he is a guy who has a real high ceiling just based on his athletic ability and the violent nature he brings to the game,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “Colleges can look at him and see they can do a lot with him. He has all the intangibles you want in a college player. We are happy for him and proud of him.”
As a junior, Jackson helped the Broncos win the Class 5A title and earned both All-Metro and the LSWA Class 5A all-state honors. He had 51 tackles, 23 assists, 11 pass breakups, one tackle for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Jackson blocked two kicks in the Broncos’ title-game win over Ponchatoula.
Brewerton also praised Jackson for elevating his work in the classroom over the last two years. His position coach, former LSU safety Chris Carrier, also lauded Jackson.
"This is my 32nd year and I've been around and coached some great players over the years here, at Catholic and Dutchtown," Carrier said. "I've coached guys who made it to the NFL like Landon Collins and Eric Reid. Kylin ranks up there as one of the best I've coached."